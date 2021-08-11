Encore Media Group Launches Digital Theatre Program Product Encore+ Powered by InspireHUB

DALLAS and SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Media Group, a leading publisher for theatre programs in Greater Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area has launched Encore+, a digital theatre program that ensures an authentic performing arts experience with a safe and contactless alternative. Built using the award-winning IHUBApp Digital Experience Platform, the Encore+ product is a mobile-first, progressive web app that allows venues and performing arts groups to take the in-theatre program experience to a whole new, modern level.

"Like many publishers, the global health crisis required us to rethink how we would inform and engage audiences," explains Paul Heppner, President of Encore Media Group. "Encore has a 50-year history of serving performing arts and one of the reasons we have such longevity has been our willingness to embrace technology to meet the needs of our customers. Encore+ is another example of our team leading the way on creating innovative solutions for the needs of today."

Encore+ will be available in more than 15 performing arts and concert venues across the Seattle and SF Bay Area markets including The Paramount, The War Memorial and McCaw Hall and will provide patrons with an easy, safe, and contactless program on their mobile devices.

"Being able to provide a paper-free alternative alongside our traditional print programs was critical," explains Kajsa Puckett, VP Sales and Marketing of Encore Media Group. "During COVID we saw several options for digital theatres emerge, but we found them limited in their capabilities. We wanted something more user friendly than just an enhanced PDF posted online. The IHUBApp platform provided us with the functional pieces necessary to build the solution we envisioned. What we love about Encore+ is that it allows us to bring a flexible option to our clients that can be optimized to showcase their brand, content, images along with other items that are important to performing arts audiences. The Encore+ mobile-first design includes all of the traditional program pieces such as show info, cast, and donors but also offers arts organizations to integrate video, social media and a one-click connect to the audience. It aligned well to our mission of connecting arts, culture and community."

The Encore+ product is a part of a growing ecosystem of industry solutions being built on InspireHUB's platform.

"We're always excited to see the different industry solutions that are being built on our platform," explains Karolyn Hart, President of InspireHUB. "We're proud to collaborate with Encore Media Group and to be a part of helping them launch Encore+ into the marketplace."

Encore+ can be found at: https://www.digitaltheatreprograms.com/encoreplus

About Encore Media Group - Encore Media Group is a leading performing arts publisher in the Greater Seattle and Bay Area with over 50 years of experience in helping clients achieve their communication and marketing objectives by connecting the arts, business, and community through distinctive publishing, digital media, and advertising sales. Encore Media Group can be found on the web at https://encoremediagroup.com/

About InspireHUB Inc. - InspireHUB is the creator of the IHUBApp®, an award-winning Digital Experience Platform. Build apps, hubs, portals, intranets, extranets, and more that are personal, accessible and secure. Our proprietary suite of tools will elevate your digital experience above the noise. InspireHUB can be found on the web at www.inspirehub.com

