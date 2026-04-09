Encore Medical Device Repair Expands Instrument Repair Services and Robotic Instrument Remanufacturing Programs

Additional FDA-cleared remanufactured robotic instruments enable hospitals to reduce costs in robotic surgery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Medical Device Repair (Encore) today announced that it can now offer its customers additional remanufactured Da Vinci Xi instruments through its exclusive partnership with Restore Robotics. An additional two Da Vinci Xi models have been cleared by FDA. This program expansion allows hospitals to capture even greater savings across a broader portion of their robotic instrument spend. More clearances are expected before the end of the year.

"These additional FDA clearances mark another major step forward in our effort to transform the economics of robotic surgery," said Clif Parker, CEO of Restore Robotics. "By expanding our remanufacturing capabilities across more high-utilization instruments, we are enabling healthcare providers to significantly reduce costs while maintaining the performance and reliability surgeons expect."

This happens at a time where Encore has also greatly expanded its instrument repair activities under its asset stewardship program. New state-of-the-art repair labs have opened in Dallas, TX, and Scottsdale, AZ, and the company's fleet of mobile repair vans and satellite repair facilities in healthcare facilities have tripled within the past year.

"U.S. healthcare facilities are fed up with instrument repair services that have inconsistent quality, completely lack price transparency, and often leave the healthcare facility with the need to replace instruments that could have been repaired by instrument repair specialists with the right training, background, quality system, and access to parts," said Tom Milano, COO of Encore Medical Device Repair. "Our novel asset stewardship approach focuses on quality, consistency, and transparency – which is what healthcare wants."

Encore has also built out its sterile processing assessment and education program. Through targeted intervention in instrument handling, water monitoring, and more, Encore consultants help healthcare facilities get ready for the next Joint Commission inspection – with the assurance that only systematic training and facility-wide compliance can bring.

About Encore Medical Device Repair

Encore Medical Device Repair was founded in 2022 on the vision that device and instrument reuse should play a key role in responsible healthcare. To achieve this, the founders knew they had to raise the level of quality, sophistication, transparency, and service in the industry. A focus on the highest-price, highest-utilization instrument categories allows Encore to employ the most qualified technicians and deliver unparalleled service while containing costs.

About Restore Robotics

Based in Panama City Beach, FL, with a state-of-the-art remanufacturing facility in Henderson, NV, Restore Robotics is a pioneer in the surgical robotics field, offering innovative solutions that enhance the performance and sustainability of surgical systems.

Disclaimer: Da Vinci, Da Vinci Xi, and Da Vinci Si are registered trademarks of Intuitive Surgical. Restore Robotics is an independent entity and is not affiliated with Intuitive Surgical®, Inc. or its affiliates. All registered trademarks and product names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Encore Medical Device Repair