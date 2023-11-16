Encore on the Rise, LLC Completes $47.1 Million Acquisition of Encore Rise in Conroe, Texas

CONROE, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore on the Rise, LLC purchased Encore Rise, for $47.1 million in Conroe, Texas. Located just north of Houston, the contemporary, suburban residential community was acquired by Encore on the Rise on November 15, 2023, with the total Real Property value of $47,100,000. Encore Rise is located at 800 N FM 3083 Rd. W. in Conroe, Texas.

The modern living of Encore Rise incorporates rich amenities into every 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment floorplan, including sleek, state of the art kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxurious bathrooms with soaker tubs and even private patios/balconies. Within the controlled access property, Encore Rise offers multiple active community gathering spaces with health and recreational amenities such as a fitness center, pool with a sun shelf water feature and a hammock lounge area to kick back and relax. The outdoor entertainment space comes complete with TV, BBQ, bar and gathering space. For pet lovers, Encore Rise offers a dog park and dog wash space.

"Encore Rise raises the bar in contemporary living," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, Encore on the Rise, LLC. "The fast-growing suburban area of Conroe gives residents all the amenities they could want at home with easy access to Houston."

For more information on Encore Rise, visit the website – www.encorerise.com

Encore on the Rise, LLC is a privately held real estate investment and development firm with decades of combined real estate experience in its leadership team.

