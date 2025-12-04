Encore Search Partners CEO Predicts Major Shifts in 2026 Hiring

Strong candidate expectations, rapid AI adoption and stalled leadership hiring have positioned 2026 as a year of competitive separation.

HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Search Partners CEO Jeremy Jenson says the hiring behaviors that defined 2025 have created long-term consequences that companies will carry into 2026. Hesitation, overanalysis and rushed automation have widened the gap between companies that are positioned to grow and those that will struggle to regain momentum.

Reflecting on 2025, Jenson says a surprising level of caution shaped the hiring market.

"Despite high demand, many of our clients became unusually choosy. Leadership and technical sales roles stayed open far longer than expected, with six-person panels and the desire to see more than seven candidates when historically that's been only three."

He adds that indecision was a major factor.

"The risk of making a bad hire became a much heavier burden."

Reputation-Based Hiring Has Lost Its Power

One of the dominant trends of 2025 was the preference for hiring leaders from marquee brands as a perceived risk-management strategy.

"It helped simplify decision making in a volatile climate. A fancy resume does not guarantee execution," he adds.

Jenson predicts companies in 2026 will prioritize measurable performance, alignment with company values, and the ability to consistently demonstrate impact.

What Top Talent Wants in 2026

The largest disconnect heading into 2026 is between what companies think candidates want and what top performers are looking for.

"Candidates increasingly want flexibility, autonomy, transparency, modern tools and purpose, while many employers still emphasize rigid office schedules, outdated processes and brand prestige over proven outcomes."

He emphasizes that high-performing talent is prioritizing environments that provide growth potential and clarity.

"High performers are seeking roles with growth potential, measurable impact and alignment with authentic company values."

The Hidden Cost of Playing Defense in 2025

Jenson says leaders who attempted to "save" their way through uncertainty will feel the impact this year.

"By imposing blanket hiring freezes, overloading existing teams, delaying decisions and searching for unrealistic unicorn hires, leaders lose out on securing top talent and stall momentum."

He is direct about what he believes many companies will regret.

"The biggest regret will not be missing a quarter of savings. It will be losing a year of growth because they failed to keep their pipeline of people as full as their pipeline of business."

AI Will Accelerate Recruiting but Cannot Replace Strategy or Intuition

One of the most talked-about topics in 2025 was the rapid rise of AI across HR. SHRM reported that 43 percent of organizations now leverage AI in HR tasks, including resume screening, automated outreach and other AI-powered hiring tools. Companies raced to test new platforms, often without the clarity or structure needed to evaluate whether the tools were improving quality or simply increasing speed.

Jenson says the lessons from those early AI experiments will become clear this year.

"Recruiters must embrace AI as a force multiplier instead of a threat. The smartest recruiters are already using AI to generate cold replies, which frees them up to focus on the deeply human aspects of recruiting."

He warns that automation is not a substitute for strong decision-making.

"Automation alone does not guarantee better hires. It only speeds up bad decisions if you do not have the right strategy behind it."

Jenson predicts that the strongest organizations in 2026 will be the ones that know how to integrate AI without losing human instincts, emotional intelligence, or judgment.

The Year of Competitive Separation

Jenson believes 2026 will reveal a clear line between companies that adapted early and those that remained reactive.

"I believe 2026 will be the year of squeezing out smaller competitors. Technology can accelerate processes, but it cannot fix unclear strategy, weak culture or misaligned leadership."

Employer reputation will matter more than ever.

"Reputation is not what you say about your company. It is what your employees say when you are not in the room."

Jenson emphasizes that the definition of growth is evolving.

"Growth is not about getting bigger anymore. It is about getting better."

For Companies Seeking Guidance in 2026

Organizations that want to strengthen or refine their talent strategy for the year ahead can learn more at www.encoresearch.com.

About Encore Search Partners

Founded and led by Jeremy Jenson, Encore Search Partners has grown into Houston's largest privately held executive search firm. The company has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the Houston Business Journal and is consistently praised for its rapid expansion, workplace culture, and client impact.

Encore Search Partners specializes in verticals such as Wealth Management, Legal, Energy, Manufacturing, Industrial, and Technology.

Jeremy has over 10 years of experience in professional headhunting, and the firm has generated over $72M in revenue. With over 1700 placements and 800 clients, Encore Search Partners continues to position itself as the top choice for companies that are serious about scaling.

