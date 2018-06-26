EnCorps Partners with Alliant International University to Prepare Next Generation of California's Teachers

Through an innovative partnership, EnCorps and Alliant will train and transition a non-traditional and untapped source of teacher candidates—second-career professionals coming from science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. EnCorps will select teaching Fellows to begin field experience as guest teachers in Southern California schools, while receiving mentorship, coaching, and professional development. Then through online coursework, EnCorps Fellows will earn their single subject teaching credentials. The partnership allows EnCorps Fellows a seamless, yet rigorous, route from career-changing and retiring professionals in the STEM fields to teachers in high needs middle and high schools in Southern California. Teaching Fellowship applications will open July 2, 2018 at www.encorps.org.

Katherine Wilcox, EnCorps' Executive Director said, "We believe that our partnership with Alliant is a crucial step toward executing our mission to empower STEM professionals to transform public education through teaching."

"As one of the leading teacher-preparation universities, Alliant sees a societal imperative to ensure that every child has the opportunity to get a quality education. We believe that education is the great equalizer, and that every classroom should have a qualified teacher at the helm—regardless of the zip code," says Dr. Mary Oling-Sisay, Dean of the California School of Education at Alliant International University. "In EnCorps, we see the ideal partner to ensure that we face this imperative head on."

California is in the midst of a teacher-shortage crisis. The state ranks second to last in teacher-to-student ratio and finds itself in desperate need of more educators. EnCorps and Alliant are happy to heed the call and fulfill our role as agents of change in teacher education, so that aspiring teachers can heed their call and take the helm at classrooms across California and across the nation.

About EnCorps STEM Teachers Program

EnCorps helps solve California's critical shortage of STEM teachers by recruiting and training qualified STEM professionals and industry retirees and placing them in public-school classrooms. EnCorps serves middle and high school students in Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego, and the San Francisco Bay Area, with demand to scale nationally. To learn more about EnCorps please contact Communications Director, Bethany Orozco, at bethany.orozco@encorps.org.

About Alliant International University

Alliant is a private university accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) which offers programs in psychology, education, business management, and law, and operates programs in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Fresno, Sacramento, Irvine, Japan, Hong Kong, and Mexico City.

Alliant's mission is to prepare students for professional careers of service and leadership, and to promote the discovery and application of knowledge to improve the lives of people in diverse cultures and communities around the world.

Alliant's vision: An inclusive world empowered by Alliant alumni.

More information is available at www.alliant.edu.

http://encorps.org/ | www.linkedin.com/company/encorps-inc-

facebook.com/EnCorps | Twitter: @EnCorps

Contact: Bethany Orozco

bethany.orozco@encorps.org

(310) 293-9220

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encorps-partners-with-alliant-international-university-to-prepare-next-generation-of-californias-teachers-300672561.html

SOURCE EnCorps STEM Teachers Program

Related Links

http://www.encorps.org

