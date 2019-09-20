Encounter: Nine Contemporary Cuban Artists to Open at Carlos Saladrigas Gallery of the Ignatian Center for the Arts

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 9, 2019, between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm, the group exhibition ENCOUNTER: NINE CONTEMPORARY CUBAN ARTISTS will open with a reception at the Carlos Saladrigas Gallery of the Ignatian Center for the Arts, Belen Jesuit Preparatory School. The participating artists are: Pedro Avila Gendis, Alberto Carol, Lia Galletti, Asbel Gomez Dumpierre, Ismael Gomez Peralta, Victor J. Gomez, Reynier Llanes Marquez, Aimee Perez and Armando Perez Aleman. This group of Cuban artists of different generations and recognized trajectories are united on this occasion by a very minute selection analysis based on the quality of the artists by the curator.

Carlos Saladrigas Gallery of the Ignatian Center for the Arts

Ignatian Center for the Arts Staff

Victor J. Gomez - Curator

Hortensia Montero - Essay Author

Lia Galletti - Designer

Rev. Guillermo Garcia-Tuñón SJ '87 Mr. Luis M. Dulzaides - President, Belen Jesuit Preparatory School Director of the Ignatian Center for the Arts

