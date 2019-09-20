Encounter: Nine Contemporary Cuban Artists to Open at Carlos Saladrigas Gallery of the Ignatian Center for the Arts
Sep 20, 2019, 08:20 ET
MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 9, 2019, between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm, the group exhibition ENCOUNTER: NINE CONTEMPORARY CUBAN ARTISTS will open with a reception at the Carlos Saladrigas Gallery of the Ignatian Center for the Arts, Belen Jesuit Preparatory School. The participating artists are: Pedro Avila Gendis, Alberto Carol, Lia Galletti, Asbel Gomez Dumpierre, Ismael Gomez Peralta, Victor J. Gomez, Reynier Llanes Marquez, Aimee Perez and Armando Perez Aleman. This group of Cuban artists of different generations and recognized trajectories are united on this occasion by a very minute selection analysis based on the quality of the artists by the curator.
