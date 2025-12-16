Encounter the Unexpected: The Oddities and Curiosities Expo Takes Over Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare yourselves for the weirdest weekend of the year! The Oddities and Curiosities Expo , the ultimate celebration of all things peculiar and extraordinary, returns to Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA on January 3rd and 4th.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at https://oddities.com

What to Expect

SHOP THE STRANGE: Attendees can browse and shop for rare and unique items, including taxidermy, preserved animal specimens, original horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, metaphysical accoutrements, handcrafted oddities, bones, and funeral collectibles.

ALL-DAY IMMERSION: The expo offers an immersive experience with photo opportunities, tarot readings, sideshow performances, and various concessions to keep attendees entertained.

HANDS-ON CLASSES: Guests can add a ticketed workshop: a day-long taxidermy class, an insect pinning class, or a wet specimen preservation workshop. All workshops are hosted by The Sleeping Sirens using sustainably sourced specimens with built in breaks for lunch and exploring the expo. Availability of specific classes varies by city.

All animals in the taxidermy class and other parts of the show—like preserved specimens—are sourced ethically and died of natural causes.

Los Angeles Event Info

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo will take place Saturday, January 3rd and Sunday, January 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Los Angeles Convention Center at 859 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Children 12 and under are free. The event is all ages—however, parents are advised to use their best judgment about if their children should attend.

For more info and tickets, visit: https://oddities.com

The Opossum Taxidermy Class will be held on Saturday, January 3rd, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for $325. The Ratalope Coffin Taxidermy Class will be held on Sunday, January 4th, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $175. The Octopus & Tentacle Globe Wet Specimen Class will be held on Sunday, January 4th, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for $175. The Sunset Moth and Scorpion Habitat Entomology Classes will take place on Saturday and Sunday with morning and afternoon sessions available for $150 per class. Materials and tools are provided, and tickets include admission to the expo.

About The Oddities and Curiosities Expo

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is the leading traveling showcase for the strange and unusual, featuring hundreds of curated vendors as well as hands-on educational workshops. Since its founding, the Expo has cultivated a welcoming community for alternative artists, collectors, and curious individuals.

The 2026 North American tour will travel coast-to-coast, visiting 40 cities in the United States and Canada.

Founded in Oklahoma by Michelle and Tony Cozzaglio, the Oddities & Curiosities Expo has produced hundreds of events across North America and Australia, growing each year through careful curation and a strong DIY ethos. As the original curated event of its kind, the expo remains the premiere destination for the wonderfully weird.

"We created this expo to give odd small businesses and artists a space where they can thrive," said Michelle. "Our goal is to build a community where people feel safe to be themselves, surrounded by like-minded folks who appreciate the weird and wonderful."

With its strong DIY ethos and a commitment to excellence, the expo continues to grow year after year. "Our success comes from working with the best exhibitors in the world and curating every event to deliver exactly what our attendees want to see," Michelle added. "We're always looking for ways to evolve and make the experience even better for both our exhibitors and our guests."

For additional information, follow The Oddities and Curiosities Expo on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Oddities & Curiosities Expo