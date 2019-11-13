enCourage Kids Foundation Hires Erica Sandoval, LMSW, Sr. Director Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- enCourage Kids Foundation announced today the hiring of Erica Sandoval, LMSW, as Sr. Director Strategic Partnerships. With a decade of experience leading successful partnerships, Sandoval has a solid foundation of managing relationships and cultivating donorship. In her new role as enCourage Kids' Sr. Director Strategic Partnerships, Sandoval will be responsible for providing direction and opportunities via thought leadership and key relationships. The essence of the role is to forge and drive the expansion of business and hospital partnerships and cultivate relationships, while effectively communicating the value and impact of enCourage Kids' programs on a national level.

Sandoval comes to enCourage Kids following her position as Director, Medical, Community and Volunteer Engagement for Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York and shares the philosophy shared by enCourage Kids. Sandoval is President-Elect of the National Association of Social Workers for NYC and serves on the board of directors as Treasurer for Latino Social Work Coalition.

"We are excited to have Erica Sandoval on our team. Her ambition and vast nonprofit experience are impressive. She is a passionate advocate and leader in the children's health and development space," said enCourage Kids President and CEO Michele Hall-Duncan. "Her many talents will help expand our national hospital partner relationships, brand visibility and donor footprint, which will aid in increasing revenue streams in order to continue our efforts to humanize healthcare for children and their families."

"Working with families throughout their many different stages and supporting them through the difficult times provides me with a sense of hope for the future. The most important part of our profession is providing access to resources for our communities while developing policies to serve and better our communities," said Sandoval. "At best, we must be leaders of positive change. My life's work continues to be focused on collaborating with passionate, dedicated people whose focus is to positively impact children and their families. I am excited to work with enCourage Kids, who envisions a world where every child - regardless of the difficulty of his or her medical journey - experiences joy, hope, resilience and healing."

About enCourage Kids

For 34 years, enCourage Kids Foundation has helped humanize healthcare for children and their families by resourcing impact-driven pediatric programs and supporting the Child Life Community. Serving more than one million children annually, our programs offer relief from the constant burden of treatment, hospital stays, and doctor appointments, while also helping pediatric facilities to meet the unique needs of their patients. enCourage Kids Foundation envisions a world where every child -regardless of the difficulty of his or her medical journey - experiences joy, hope, resilience and healing.

