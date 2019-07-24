enCourage Kids Foundation Hires Jonathan Ettinger, Director of Development

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- enCourage Kids Foundation announced today that Jonathan Ettinger has joined its leadership team as Director of Development. Ettinger will play an integral role in advancing the mission of enCourage Kids by developing donor cultivation strategies and increasing major donor, corporate, foundation, event, and individual giving fundraising opportunities.

With close to two decades of experience leading successful advancement efforts, Ettinger has a solid foundation of managing major gifts programs, stewarding individual and institutional donors, cultivating and organizing fundraising events and collaborating on organizational branding. He comes to enCourage Kids following his position at Children's Aid, an organization committed to removing boundaries to young people's aspirations and potential, a philosophy shared by enCourage Kids. In his role as Senior Major Gifts Officer, Ettinger managed a significant portfolio of major donors and prospects, developing cultivation strategies to engage supporters. Prior, Ettinger was the Director of Development & External Relations for the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, where he directed and implemented all fundraising efforts, raising over $3MM annually to support the organization's efforts to identify and promote gifted literary and artistic students across the US providing invaluable opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication and scholarships.

"We are fortunate to have Ettinger's experience and versatility to lead our development team," said enCourage Kids President & CEO, Michele Hall-Duncan. "His many talents will help expand our donor footprint and increase revenue streams in order to continue our efforts to help humanize healthcare for children and their families."

In his new role as enCourage Kids' Director of Development, Ettinger will be responsible for developing and implementing donor cultivation strategies to grow the organization's Chairman's Circle and increase support and engagement through both event and non-event revenue. Ettinger is looking forward to working with the passionate people at enCourage Kids from board members to volunteers who give selflessly of their knowledge, talents and time to the amazing committed staff.

For 34 years, enCourage Kids Foundation has helped humanize healthcare for children and their families by resourcing impact-driven pediatric programs and supporting the Child Life Community. Serving more than one million children annually, our programs offer relief from the constant burden of treatment, hospital stays, and doctor appointments, while also helping pediatric facilities to meet the unique needs of their patients.

enCourage Kids Foundation envisions a world where every child regardless of the difficulty of his or her medical journey, experiences joy, hope, resilience and healing.

