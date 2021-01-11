Encryption Consulting Announces AWS Crypto Training Course for Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform

PROSPER, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to fully utilize the affordability, elasticity and scalability aspects of the Cloud. However, this presents an additional risk in the form of sensitive data such as PII, EPHI, PCI, etc. data being available on the Cloud.

Encryption Consulting, the expert in Encryption, PKI & HSM consulting and training, is proud to announce its expansion into Cloud Data Discovery, Cloud Data Protection, and Cloud Data Governance, beginning with its AWS Crypto Training course for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform.

This flexible course gives busy cybersecurity professionals an extra-edge in their design, implementation, and management skills as they pertain to highly secure Key Management Systems (AWS KMS), cloud HSM (AWS CloudHSM), and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) – AWS ACM-PCA.

As the most sought-after Cloud Security training in today's environment, Encryption Consulting is providing a self-paced course that emphasizes Key Management methodologies, FIPS labeled encryption standards, Secure and FIPS Compliant Cryptographic storage systems, and complex cloud PKI models (Public/Private/Hybrid). In addition, this course provides in-depth discussions of real-world scenarios & industry-oriented use-cases critical to an organization's data protection (on-premises and cloud) environment.

This course is delivered in a self-paced, virtual environment, presented with slide-based content as well as hands-on exercises. This course is taught by veteran cybersecurity professionals specializing in Cloud Security and Cloud Cryptography, having experience of almost two decades in the field of Cybersecurity around the world.

AWS Crypto training options for individuals and organizations:

Encryption Consulting offers various training options for both individuals and organizations. This course is available online, via video conferencing, or can be delivered onsite as private corporate training once COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted:

AWS Crypto training in-depth course to build Cloud cryptography (KMS, HSM &PKI) skills: $4,995/ Per Person

For more information on the course content, please visit https://www.encryptionconsulting.com/training/aws-crypto-training/. You can download a sample lab exercise to understand the depth of the training content free of charge. Promotional pricing is also available via the Encryption Consulting training portal.

For information about additional Encryption Consulting training, please visit: https://www.encryptionconsulting.com/courses-training/training-calendar/

About Encryption Consulting

Encryption Consulting LLC is a Texas-based cyber-security company changing the way organizations think of data protection across their enterprise. We enable organizations to identify areas in their current environment that need improvement by assessing, creating a roadmap, and implementing an end-to-end data protection plan. Our top-of-the-line consultants are available to handle all of your data protection needs, whether in Encryption, Tokenization, Masking, PKI, HSM, and Data access governance. More information about Encryption Consulting is available by visiting https://encryptionconsulting.com/

Media Contact: Email : [email protected]





Phone : +1- 469 815 4136

SOURCE Encryption Consulting

Related Links

https://www.encryptionconsulting.com/

