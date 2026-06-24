Encryption Consulting Launches CBOM Secure, the First Enterprise Platform to Govern Every Key, Certificate, and Algorithm from Code to Cloud

New release adds CrowdStrike Falcon integration, AWS Cloud Discovery and an AI compliance assistant

PROSPER, Texas, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encryption Consulting today launched CBOM Secure V1.1, the first enterprise platform to automatically discover, inventory, and continuously monitor every encryption key, certificate, algorithm, and cryptographic library across application source code, cloud, and on-premises infrastructure. Most enterprises do not have a full, clear inventory of their cryptography, but CBOM Secure scores each asset for compliance risk and post-quantum exposure from a single deployment, giving security teams full visibility. The platform is unique in modeling cryptographic assets as a relationship graph that links certificates to their private keys and traces how secrets are consumed across services, rather than treating each asset as an isolated item.

"Most cryptographic inventories stop at certificates and network endpoints," said Puneet Singh, principal at Encryption Consulting LLC. "The risk that matters often lives deeper, in source code and in the relationships between keys, certificates, and the services that consume them. With 20+ production sensors spanning source code through to production infrastructure, CBOM Secure gives teams the one thing they have never had: the full picture, correlated in a single place."

An expired certificate can cost enterprises more than $300,000 per hour in downtime. Manual cryptographic audits can run four to eight weeks per cycle. The Trump administration this week signed an executive order moving the federal civilian agency post-quantum encryption deadline from 2035 to as early as 2030 for key establishment, and 2031 for digital signature systems. Most industry products address certificates or network services in isolation, requiring three or more separate tools. CBOM Secure replaces them with one.

Today, security teams are often forced to manually triage thousands of cryptographic assets. CBOM Secure addresses that with automated 0-to-100 risk scoring that flags weak algorithms, expiring certificates, short validity windows, self-signed certificates, key reuse, and insecure cipher configurations. As a result, analysts know what to fix without manual sorting.

Compliance audits that previously required manual reconstruction take 70 to 80% less time because compliance is constantly updated and always current, rather than being reconstructed under pressure. Every change is captured in a tamper-evident audit trail, so that defensible evidence is available for regulators on demand.

When a certificate authority is compromised or an algorithm is publicly broken, it can take days or weeks to identify the damage. CBOM Secure reduces that to minutes. Its proactive alerts can catch expirations and policy violations before they escalate. As a result, customers typically reduce certificate-related incidents by more than 90% in the first 90 days.

What's New in V1.1:

CrowdStrike Falcon Integration: Host inventory discovered via Falcon syncs directly into the CBOM host registry and is automatically deduplicated. Security teams already running CrowdStrike gain visibility into cryptographic assets across those hosts without a separate discovery deployment.

Source Code Visualizer: Interactive graphical mapping of cryptographic API usage and library dependencies across application code surfaces deprecated algorithms, hardcoded secrets, and embedded credentials at pre-deployment. This makes remediation costs roughly 100 times lower than they would be post-incident.

AWS Cloud Discovery: Automated scanning of AWS cloud environments deposits results directly into the CBOM asset inventory, alongside existing support for Azure, GCP, HashiCorp Vault, HSMs, and on-premises infrastructure.

AI Service: The new AI Service module brings retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) over CBOM documentation and major compliance documents, including NIST, FIPS, PCI, and RFC standards.

MCP-Powered AI Capabilities: By embedding the Model Context Protocol into CBOM Secure, the platform exposes its cryptographic inventory, including discovered crypto materials, policy configurations, sensor data, and analytic rules, as structured context AI models can reason over in real time. This lays the groundwork for natural language querying, AI-assisted remediation recommendations, and automated anomaly detection on the roadmap. MCP also surfaces AI-driven discovery insights instantly in the React dashboard, adding value for security engineers and auditors.

Docker Production Deployment: All CBOM services are now deployable via Docker Compose with Nginx as a reverse proxy, supporting cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments.

CBOM Secure is already in use across the financial services sector. A global bank with no cryptographic inventory deployed the platform to surface and retire a range of deprecated algorithms that had been running undetected across its estate despite a standing policy banning them. In addition, a diversified financial group used CBOM Secure to reconcile certificates and keys across cloud, HSMs, directories, and trust stores. They revoked expired certificates still trusted in production and eliminated weak, reused keys that no one knew were active. In both cases, CBOM Secure surfaced an invisible cryptographic risk, making institutions safer.

CBOM Secure V1.1 is available now as an enterprise subscription. The platform is purpose-built for the post-quantum transition and tracks exposure to quantum-vulnerable algorithms and the adoption of quantum-safe algorithms across the full environment. Findings can be exported in the open CycloneDX format for interoperability with SBOM, GRC, and supply-chain tooling, with no vendor lock-in. A single deployment can support multiple business units serving large enterprises. For more information or to request a demo, visit encryptionconsulting.com.

About Encryption Consulting LLC

Headquartered in Prosper, Texas, Encryption Consulting provides enterprise PKI, certificate lifecycle management, HSM implementation, and post-quantum migration advisory and software. Its product portfolio includes CBOM Secure and CertSecure Manager. For more information, visit encryptionconsulting.com.

Contact

Surbhi Singh

[email protected]

SOURCE Encryption Consulting LLC