With 200-Day Certificate Limits Now in Effect, Encryption Consulting Releases CertSecure Manager v3.3 with Zero-Touch Renewal for Every Major Enterprise Platform

CertSecure Manager v3.3 adds Google Public CA support, AWS Private CA support, automated Certificate Risk Profiling and a native ServiceNow Store app to eliminate outages and certificate blind spots.

PROSPER, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With just 200 days to renew public TLS certificates, down from 398 and soon to be 47, enterprises face increasing pressure to renew. Encryption Consulting has responded by releasing CertSecure Manager v3.3, which automates zero-touch certificate renewal across all major enterprise server platforms and extends CA support to 11 providers, including Google Public CA and AWS.

Certificate-related outages can cost enterprises millions in unplanned downtime, and expired or misconfigured certificates often cause serious security incidents. CertSecure Manager v3.3 closes both gaps, removing the manual steps that introduce costly renewal errors.

"With v3.3, we have made zero-touch certificate renewal a reality across every major server platform, and paired that with automated risk intelligence so security teams know exactly which certificates pose a threat before an incident ever occurs," said Puneet Singh, Principal, Encryption Consulting. "Certificate-related outages and blind spots should be a thing of the past."

What's New in v3.3

Zero-touch Renewal Across All Major Web, Load Balancer and Database Platforms: Automated renewal agents now cover Apache, Nginx, IIS, F5, Citrix NetScaler, JBoss EAP, Wildfly, MongoDB, Oracle DB and MSSQL Server. No human intervention is required at renewal time, eliminating the class of outages caused by missed or failed manual renewals.

Google Public CA Integration: CertSecure Manager v3.3 is among the first CLM platforms to deliver native lifecycle management for Google Public CA. Combined with existing support for Microsoft AD CS, Digicert, Entrust, EJBCA, HashiCorp Vault and AWS Public and Private CA, the platform now covers 11 CAs from a unified console, giving organizations the flexibility to add CA licenses as needed without depending on a single provider.

Certificate Risk Profile Engine: Every certificate in the inventory is automatically classified for risk, based on key strength, algorithm and validity period, giving security teams a prioritized view of exposure without manual audits.

ServiceNow Store App: CertSecure Manager is now available directly in the ServiceNow Store, and integrates with Splunk SIEM, embedding certificate lifecycle management directly into the organization's IT and security operations tools.

Certificate Trust Chain Visualization: Administrators can now view and download the full certificate chain relationship directly in the CertSecure UI without external tooling, reducing investigation time during incidents.

Expanded Discovery: AWS Cloud Discovery, IIS CCS Store Discovery, container discovery and vault discovery close inventory blind spots across cloud and on-premises environments. Third-party certificate container ingestion ensures that no certificate goes untracked.

Bulk Operations and Infrastructure Observability: Bulk Revocation and Bulk Ownership Transfer reduce operational effort during organizational changes or large-scale certificate incidents. New System Metrics Monitoring provides real-time CPU, disk and RAM data per CertSecure component from within the CLM dashboard.

Ansible ACME Desired State Management: Infrastructure-as-code teams can enforce certificate compliance automatically through the Ansible ACME module, integrating CLM directly into DevOps pipelines without added tooling.

About Encryption Consulting

Encryption Consulting is an enterprise PKI and certificate lifecycle management company. Its CertSecure Manager platform helps organizations across industries manage certificate inventory, automate renewals and maintain security posture across on-premises and cloud environments. For more information, visit encryptionconsulting.com.

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SOURCE Encryption Consulting LLC