As 47-Day Certificate Cycles Loom, Encryption Consulting Teams with F5 to Deliver Zero-Touch Certificate Lifecycle Management

CertSecure Manager's new integration with the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform eliminates manual certificate binding ahead of the industry's disruptive cryptographic deadline

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encryption Consulting LLC, a leading provider of applied cryptography and PKI solutions, today announced a partnership and integration with F5. Backed by industry-leading expertise, the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) is designed to deliver and secure every app and API. As a partner in the F5 ADSP Partner Program, Encryption Consulting delivers a purpose-built Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution for enterprises running F5 BIG-IP environments on the F5 ADSP, arriving at a critical moment as the industry moves toward mandatory 47-day TLS certificate lifespans.

The centerpiece of the partnership is the CertSecure Manager Orchestrator for F5, providing a dedicated automation layer that manages the full certificate lifecycle, from enrollment through Let's Encrypt to automated binding on F5 SSL profiles without human intervention. For security teams already stretched thin, the integration eliminates the highest-risk step in certificate management: manual renewal and deployment.

Solution Integration Capabilities at a Glance:

Direct F5 BIG-IP Connectivity: A renewal agent uses Advanced Shell (TMSH) commands to push certificates and keys directly to F5 instances, removing the need for manual uploads or profile edits.

A renewal agent uses Advanced Shell (TMSH) commands to push certificates and keys directly to F5 instances, removing the need for manual uploads or profile edits. Zero-Touch Deployment: A single "Renew and Apply" configuration setting triggers end-to-end certificate rotation as a fully automated background process.

A single "Renew and Apply" configuration setting triggers end-to-end certificate rotation as a fully automated background process. Intelligent Multi-Domain Profile Mapping: For enterprises managing hundreds of domains, CertSecure automatically maps each certificate to its correct F5 virtual server SSL profile, preventing the misconfigurations that cause service outages.

For enterprises managing hundreds of domains, CertSecure automatically maps each certificate to its correct F5 virtual server SSL profile, preventing the misconfigurations that cause service outages. Real-Time Audit Dashboard: Centralized visibility into certificate serial numbers and binding statuses across F5 infrastructure, providing audit-ready records at all times.

"The move to 47-day certificate cycles is not a future concern, it's a present operational challenge," said Puneet Singh, Principal at Encryption Consulting. "Our integration with F5 gives enterprises the cryptographic agility to handle rapid rotations without adding headcount or risk. Zero-touch is no longer a luxury; it's the baseline expectation for any modern security team."

The CertSecure integration with F5 BIG-IP is available now. Organizations interested in a live demonstration of the CertSecure Manager Orchestrator for F5 or a readiness assessment for the 47-day transition by reaching out at [email protected]

About Encryption Consulting LLC

Encryption Consulting is a globally recognized leader in applied cryptography trusted by leading organizations to design, secure, and manage the cryptographic foundations that modern enterprises depend on. The firm delivers practical, result-driven security services and solutions to help organizations safeguard data, streamline compliance, and implement trusted cryptographic strategies tailored to their industry and infrastructure.

F5 and BIG-IP are trademarks, service marks, or tradenames of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. The use of the terms "partner," "partners," "partnership," or "partnering" in this press release does not imply that a joint venture exists between F5 and any other company.

Media Contact:

Surbhi Singh

Senior Marketing Consultant

[email protected]

SOURCE Encryption Consulting LLC