Encryption Consulting Unveils Industry-First CBOM Solution to Secure Software Supply Chains Against Quantum Threats

New Cryptographic Bill of Materials Delivers Continuous Visibility into Software Ecosystems and Accelerates PQC Migration

PROSPER, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encryption Consulting, a global leader in applied cryptography and cybersecurity, today announced the launch of its Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM) product, CBOM Secure. This groundbreaking solution provides organizations with a continuous inventory of all cryptographic assets, algorithms, keys, certificates, libraries, source code, binaries, and runtime environments. As enterprises face the dual pressure of supply chain vulnerabilities and the looming quantum threat, EC's CBOM Secure delivers the "cryptographic ground truth" required for modern digital trust. Beyond simple discovery, the solution offers granular governance: when organizations implement security policies, the platform tracks compliance and failure rates over customizable time periods. Furthermore, it provides deep-dive forensics by monitoring key sizes and usage patterns over time, delivering the detailed outputs necessary for proactive risk management and crypto-agility.

The Visibility Gap in Modern Cryptography

While Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) has become an industry standard for tracking software components, cryptography often remains a "black box" within those components. Undocumented, hardcoded, or deprecated encryption creates massive blind spots, leaving organizations vulnerable to data breaches and unable to meet emerging standards and regulatory compliance like NIST CNSA 2.0, PCI-DSS, and CMMC 2.0.

"Cryptography is the backbone of digital security, yet most organizations are operating in the dark regarding their cryptographic footprint," says Puneet Singh, Principal at Encryption Consulting. "Our CBOM Secure transforms this undocumented debt into a governed, audit-ready security control, allowing enterprises to see not just what all software they have, but exactly how that software is secured."

Key Capabilities: From Discovery to Governance

Encryption Consulting's CBOM Secure is designed to provide end-to-end cryptographic intelligence through a structured, multi-layer approach:

Deterministic Discovery: Identifies cryptographic assets across the entire lifecycle from static source code and binaries to active containers and cloud runtime environments.

Identifies cryptographic assets across the entire lifecycle from static source code and binaries to active containers and cloud runtime environments. Post-Quantum Readiness : Automatically surfaces quantum-vulnerable algorithms (e.g., RSA, ECC) to prioritize migration to NIST-standardized Post-Quantum Cryptography (e.g., ML-KEM and ML-DSA).

Automatically surfaces quantum-vulnerable algorithms (e.g., RSA, ECC) to prioritize migration to NIST-standardized Post-Quantum Cryptography (e.g., ML-KEM and ML-DSA). Dependency Mapping: Correlates cryptographic assets to specific applications and data paths, allowing security teams to understand the "blast radius" of a potential vulnerability.

Correlates cryptographic assets to specific applications and data paths, allowing security teams to understand the "blast radius" of a potential vulnerability. Automated Compliance: Generates exportable, policy-aligned reports for FIPS SP800, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and SOC 2 audits, reducing manual effort by up to 80%.

Flexible Deployment for Global Enterprises

Recognizing the diverse infrastructure of modern enterprises, EC's CBOM Secure offers four flexible deployment models to ensure data residency and operational control:

On-Premises: Retain full ownership and direct operational control of cryptographic data within internal infrastructure, ideal for highly regulated or air-gapped environments.

Retain full ownership and direct operational control of cryptographic data within internal infrastructure, ideal for highly regulated or air-gapped environments. Cloud: Leverage your existing cloud infrastructure (AWS, Azure, GCP) for elastic scalability and centralized visibility while maintaining configuration control over the hosting environment.

Leverage your existing cloud infrastructure (AWS, Azure, GCP) for elastic scalability and centralized visibility while maintaining configuration control over the hosting environment. SaaS: Experience a fully managed, "plug-and-play" service with instant accessibility, zero maintenance, and continuous feature delivery provided by EC experts.

Experience a fully managed, "plug-and-play" service with instant accessibility, zero maintenance, and continuous feature delivery provided by EC experts. Hybrid: Combine the security of on-prem discovery with the visibility of a centralized cloud control plane for distributed, global operations.

Why CBOM is Non-Negotiable in 2026

With the NSA's CNSA 2.0 timeline mandating the start of PQC transitions for networking equipment by 2026, the ability to inventory and audit cryptography is no longer optional. EC's CBOM enables organizations to move from reactive "firefighting" during CVE disclosures to a proactive, "crypto-agile" environment.

About Encryption Consulting

Encryption Consulting is a trusted global leader in cybersecurity, specializing in applied cryptography, certificate lifecycle management, and cryptographic key management. Trusted by over 100 Fortune 500 companies, the firm focuses on simplifying complex security challenges through cutting-edge technology and expert advisory.

Take Control of Your Cryptographic Supply Chain

To see CBOM Secure in action or to download the technical datasheet, visit www.encryptionconsulting.com/cbom or contact [email protected].

