Encycle Introduces Swarm for Heating to Help its Customers Offset Surges in Heating Bills Caused by Dramatic Increases in Natural Gas Prices

"Facing the burden of much higher heating bills this winter, companies already struggling from the economic and labor effects of the Covid-19 pandemic now have a new financial threat to contend with," said Steve Alexander, Encycle President and COO. "With HVAC accounting for as much as 40% of a building's overall energy consumption and spend, customers will be scrambling to find new opportunities to reduce peak demand and consumption," Alexander added. "Swarm Logic provides a compelling and low-risk solution, requiring little to no capital expenditures and delivering 2X to 5X returns on program fees almost immediately after deployment."

Swarm Logic is a proven energy management solution that has been successfully deployed at over 1,000 sites with 10,000 rooftop units (RTUs). Typical Encycle customers save 10% to 30% on HVAC energy consumption, spend, and emissions with results verified by independent third-party reviews.

"Encycle is committed to helping large enterprise-scale companies and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) use energy wisely and efficiently, said Ana-Paula Issa, Encycle's Executive Vice President of Sales. "We offer different cloud-based solutions that integrate seamlessly with our customers' existing hardware and equipment, allowing for swift and affordable deployment. There's no need for extensive site studies, and our Swarm Logic software is highly scalable across portfolios containing one site or hundreds of sites."

Swarm Logic can be integrated with a building automation system (BAS), connected thermostats, and IoT-enabled equipment to dynamically synergize power-hungry HVAC rooftop units (RTUs). The AI-enhanced technology enables RTUs to operate most efficiently in response to changing conditions such as outdoor temperature, building occupancy levels, and RTU performance. Instead of operating in isolation, the RTUs become part of a closed-loop system that coordinates RTU activity, balancing energy consumption more logically among the individual RTUs. This approach maximizes efficiency while maintaining desired building comfort levels.

For more information, visit encycle.com, or call 1-855-875-4031 in the U.S. or 1-877-634-0081 in Canada.

