End Child Poverty California Encouraged by Governor's Plan to Add New Revenues

Revenue and Surplus Funds Must Shield Children and Families from Unprecedented Federal and State Funding Cuts

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- End Child Poverty California (ECPCA) commends revenue-raising plans in Gov. Gavin Newsom's revised 2026-27 budget blueprint to help offset federal safety net cuts and carry out his longtime "North Star" pledge to end child poverty. We must hold corporations accountable by closing unfair corporate loopholes, the Governor's May Revise joins state legislative efforts toward protecting California children, families, and other communities that are under siege from Washington.

Newsom's budget plan falls short, however, in some key areas including proposing Medi-Cal premium increases for immigrant adults, reinstating cruel Medi-Cal asset limits that especially harm seniors and people with disabilities, and failing to include promised child care funding.

As Newsom and legislative leaders begin negotiating the final budget of his tenure, ECPCA urges leaders to meet this unprecedented moment and protect Californians from federal efforts to siphon billions of dollars from social safety net programs to pay for massive tax cuts for wealthy corporations and billionaires.

"Governor Newsom has promised from the beginning to prioritize ending child poverty, and we are glad to see him ask corporations to pay more of their fair share to mitigate the harm from the avalanche of cruel cuts coming out of Washington," said Shimica Gaskins, President and CEO of End Child Poverty California powered by GRACE. "This blueprint offers a good starting point for negotiation but there is more work to do. Elected leaders must build on this plan even more to counteract the federal rollbacks so California can lead the nation in ensuring that no child ever goes hungry in the richest nation on the planet."

ECPCA and allied anti-poverty advocates have long urged elected leaders of the world's fourth largest economy to raise new revenue and invest surplus funds in the programs children and families rely on to stay healthy, housed, and fed.

Right now, millions in our state are on the brink of losing the ability to meet basic needs and live with dignity. Up to 3 million Californians could lose Medi-Cal coverage and food benefits.

At a time when federal lawmakers have failed to deliver a Farm Bill that prevents disastrous H.R. 1 cuts to food assistance programs, California's elected leaders must be courageous and prevent hunger for the nearly 1 million Californians set to lose CalFresh. We urge lawmakers to deliver a final budget that invests in Californians so no family goes hungry in the Golden State.

Governor's May Revise Summary: https://ebudget.ca.gov/

ECPCA's 2026 priorities: www.tinyurl.com/ImagineAgenda2026

About End Child Poverty California:

End Child Poverty California (ECPCA) supports public policy and advocacy, collaborations and partnerships, and community efforts to end child and family poverty in California. End Child Poverty California is powered by GRACE (Gather, Respect, Advocate, Change, Engage) and sponsored by the GRACE End Child Poverty Institute.

Media Contact:

Alexa Bluth

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SOURCE End Child Poverty California