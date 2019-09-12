End Every Day with A Vacation at Texas Grand Ranch

"This is some of the highest elevation properties in the community, and we have a diverse mix of sought-after lots," says Gary Hoven, Sales Manager. "If you've been waiting for that really special piece of Texas, now is the time to check us out." Hoven says Manager's Specials will also be offered, making this a great opportunity to buy at a discounted price. For more information visit https://txgrandranch.com/events/ .

People are moving here seeking a high and dry elevation, lots of privacy and trees, and peace of mind knowing they are surrounded by thousands of acres of protected National Forest and State Park land. There is no time limit to build, and excellent financing is available with approved credit, including special financing for Texas Veterans. 2 to 5 acre homesites start at only $59,900.

Michael Berry, KTRH radio host explains, "You can't be in a bad mood when you sit outside on your back porch at Texas Grand Ranch. That's something that's hard to put a price tag on. That's why we go on vacation, to get away and destress. And you get to live in that environment at Texas Grand Ranch."

With high speed internet and easy access to The Woodlands and I-45, this is an ideal place outside of the big city to call home. For more information and directions to Texas Grand Ranch, visit https://txgrandranch.com/ or call (855) 800-5226.

Contact Information:

Patten Companies

Visit: TXGrandRanch.com

Phone: (855) 800-5226

Email: TexasGrand@PattenCo.com

SOURCE Texas Grand Ranch