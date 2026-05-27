End Kratom Addiction Announces Virginia Governor Signing in New Law Banning 7-OH and Rejecting Kratom's "Harmless" Narrative with Mandatory Addiction Warnings

RICHMOND, Va., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new law is considered a major victory that will protect thousands of Virginia families by exposing the truth about kratom and its devastating effects, including addiction, seizures, psychosis, liver damage, and in some cases, death. It is also viewed as a significant defeat for the American Kratom Association, the industry's lobbying arm based in Gainesville VA, which has spent years portraying kratom as a safe, natural wellness product.

From left to right: Cameron Francis, Dean Francis, VA Gov. Spanberger, VA Del. Joshua Cole, & Chief of Staff to Del. Joshua Cole, Eric Sundberg.

A celebratory signing ceremony with Governor Spanberger took place on May 26, 2026, alongside Cameron Francis, who nearly died and lost most of his twenties after becoming addicted to kratom in 2017 while competing as a track athlete at Liberty University. At the time, Cameron was close to breaking the four-minute mile before his life spiraled into addiction. Cameron was joined by his father, Dean Francis, founder of End Kratom Addiction in 2025, and Delegate Josh Cole, who sponsored the legislation.

Effective July 1, 2026, kratom products in Virginia must be kept in locked cases or behind the counter and carry the following warning label: "THIS PRODUCT MAY CAUSE DEPENDENCE AND OPIOID-LIKE WITHDRAWAL." Additionally, highly potent 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) products may no longer be sold.

7-OH is an opioid produced naturally in the body after kratom consumption and is widely accepted to be stronger than morphine. It is largely responsible for kratom's euphoric and pain-relieving effects, and consequently, the risk of addiction and other serious health consequences. In recent years, some manufacturers learned how to bypass the body's natural conversion process through oxidation and sell 7-OH directly as a concentrated tablet. While the tablet unleashed another wave of addiction and harm, it also exposed the fundamental truth the industry had hidden for many years: kratom naturally converts in the body into 7-OH.

During a committee hearing, State Senator Jeremy McPike repeatedly pressed an American Kratom Association expert with a simple question: "What does kratom turn into in the liver?" After asking the question three times, the expert finally acknowledged that kratom converts into 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH). It was later revealed that the same expert had previously testified on behalf of Purdue Pharma regarding OxyContin in 2004.

"This law is a victory for truth over deception," said Dean Francis. "Virginia lawmakers rejected the false "non-addictive, harmless" narrative of the American Kratom Association and its so-called experts, as they discovered the industry's trade secret: part of kratom converts in the body to an opioid stronger than morphine."

The bill itself - HB360 - received broad support from across Virginia's business, medical, and addiction treatment communities. Supporters included the Virginia Pharmacy Association, the Virginia Society of Health System Pharmacists, Chamber RVA, the Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce, the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Metropolitan Business League, the Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

Many addiction treatment professionals delivered blunt, compelling testimony in committee hearings, stating kratom withdrawal is often as bad—or worse—than heroin. One clinical director used the word "demonic" to describe the kratom withdrawal she sees regularly. She added, "If any of you doubt what I'm saying, please come visit us for just one day." Kate Gibson, a psychiatric nurse practitioner who works at the Coleman Clinic in Richmond, testified that over 50% of the patients being presented to her are for kratom addiction, and that kratom requires the same medical protocol as heroin.

Delegate Josh Cole, who sponsored the legislation, spoke about both the immediate impact of the law and the broader message it sends for the future:

"I believe we sent a clear message: Virginians deserve the truth about kratom. Marketing an opioid-like substance as a harmless wellness supplement is unacceptable, especially when young people, families, and vulnerable consumers may not understand the high-stake risks. This bill does something critical: it cuts through the smoke and mirrors around kratom and makes clear that this substance can act like an opioid. If this law helps even one person understand how risky kratom can be, and how addictive it can become, then I believe we have done the right thing. This is about protecting people from addiction they never saw coming, and

The bill advanced through with overwhelming bipartisan margins at every stage of the legislative process, including 7-3, 21-1, and 15-0 in committee, and 95-2 and 40-0 on the floor.

"These were not narrow votes. They represent a resounding bi-partisan rebuke," said Hilary Tesluck, Executive Director of End Kratom Addiction. "Virginia chose families over lobbyists, facts over fiction, and public health over predatory commerce. Industry spin is not science and paid testimony is not truth."

"The message to the American Kratom Association and its members is simple," Francis said. "Your playbook of deception was exposed. Your narrative was rejected. The truth has been revealed."

Media Contact:

Hilary Tesluck | Executive Director, End Kratom Addiction | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE End Kratom Addiction