End of an era for 'People's Law School' at UH Law Center as 'classes' move online

The "school," presented by the Center for Consumer Law at the Law Center, is the oldest and most successful law program for the layperson in the country. It offers free classes on basic legal rights and answers questions on a wide variety of legal issues. This session will include special classes to deal with problems caused by Tropical Storm Imelda.

"When it comes to the law, knowledge really is power," Alderman has said over the years in promoting the event. "The People's Law School won't make you an attorney, but it will help you settle disputes and avoid problems."

More than 20 volunteer lawyers, judges, and law professors will teach courses in 13 different areas of law, including business law, consumer law, landlord tenant law, credit and debt collection, wills, social security, and insurance. Each person may choose three classes to attend, and each class is taught by a different instructor.

Alderman, known as the "People's Lawyer" during his many years of providing information about consumer law and basic legal rights on television and in newspaper columns, is taking the program online to reach a wider audience and make it more accessible 24/7. The online version will provide short sessions on specific subjects taught by Alderman and other legal experts, and will be updated as required by changes in the law.

The final live program will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 5, at the UH Law Center campus. There is no charge for the People's Law School, but registration in advance is required. Visit law.uh.edu/peopleslaw/ or click here to register.

Imelda Hotline

Flood victims of Tropical Storm Imelda may obtain basic legal information and advice by calling the Consumer Law Clinic at the University of Houston Law Center. Staff and students will assist with common disaster issues as landlord/tenant disputes over repairs, general insurance questions, and what to consider when hiring a contractor. The clinic also conducts community presentations for those affected by Imelda. For information, call 713-743—2094.

