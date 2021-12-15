End of Line Packaging Market is Expected to Reach USD 6972.1 Million, by Globally to 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global End of Line Packaging Market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 4761.2 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 6972.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2027. The global End of Line Packaging market size is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate due to several driving factors.

Growing cross-border trade activities, driven by e-commerce continues to drive promising growth of end-of-line packaging market. In September 2021, the North American transborder freight increased by 7.7% from its pre-pandemic levels in September 2019. The trade carried by various modes of freight transport reached a valuation of USD 54.4 billion between US and Canada. Similarly, between the US and Mexico, it totaled to USD 54 billion.

The increases were apparent in various forms of freight transport modes including trucks, increasing by 8.1%, from its initial value in September 2020. On the other hand, freight by railways increased to USD 14.7 billion, with the percentage increase of 6.6, rising from September 2020. Among all the freight transport modes, the pipelines witnessed the largest increase, with a y-o-y growth of 84.8%, reaching a total of USD 8.5 billion in September 2021.

End of Line Packaging Market: An Overview

End-of-line packaging is designed to meet the securely deliver packages to the final destination, usually the customer. The dominant trend in the market, with the growth of e-commerce points to high penetration of automation to secure, load pallets, seal cartons, attach labels, and similar packaging activities. This application promises a robust demand, as manufacturers of various sizes prepare warehouses to optimize delivery cycle times, and with reduced costs in the long-run. The growth in automated solution today caters to a wide range of sectors in manufacturing including food and beverage, pharma & biotech, cosmetics, nonwovens, and even chemicals. The increased promise of cost-efficiency and expanding reach of the application remain major drivers in end-of-line packaging market. On the other hand, the high-costs of machinery like palletisers, case packers, during the acquisition phase, and maintenance remain major challenges for end-consumers in the end-of-line-packaging market.

End of Line Packaging Market: Competitive Analysis

The end of line packaging market is a fragmented, and innovative landscape, with key companies promise increased investments in technologies like advanced automation, robotics, and vision control. Some key players in the end of line packaging market are AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, DS Smith, Combi Packaging Systems, LLC, ProMach, RADPAK., FlexLink, Synerlink S.A., Shemesh Automation LTD., Uhlmann, Akash Pack Tech Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc., Festo, IMASidel, OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, Massman Automation Designs, LLC, B&R, Busch Machinery, Lantech, EndFlex, Endoline Machinery Ltd, Duravant., Fromm Holding AG and many others.

Global End-of-Line Packaging Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Customized

Standard

By Technology:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By Functionality:

Palletizing

Carton Erecting Packing & Sealing

Stretch Wrapping

Labeling

By Application:

Food & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Electronics & semiconductor

Automotive

Other (chemical products and consumer products)

End of Line Packaging Market: Key Trends

The total incidents related to transportation of hazardous material transportation stood at a total of 14,805 in 2010. In 2019, these increased to 22,746 in total with increases in key transport mediums including air, and highways. In 2010, the hazardous material transport by air resulted in 1,295 incidents. These increased to 1,668 in 2019. Moreover, when transporting hazardous material by highway, these incidents stood at 12,658 in 2010, which increased to 20,651 in 2019. On the other hand, incidents by railways and by sea decreased witnessed a substantial decrease. Hazardous materials present a unique challenge for transport businesses. However, despite their best efforts, the incidents or accidents through air, and highways are unavoidable. Hence, packaging solutions that meet the needs of ordinary products during accidents remain highly important, and an underrated need in the end-of-line-packaging market.

According to Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the manufacturing in North America has returned to its pre-pandemic levels, with an increased growth of robotics, and automation. As per the data, the North American manufacturers acquired USD 501 million worth of robots in the second quarter of 2021, with a total of 9,853 units. This number stood at modest 5,196 in the second quarter of 2020. According to A3's estimates, the metal industry increased its demand for robots by 99%, semiconductor and electronics industry by 62%, automotive by 85%, plastics and rubber by 51%, life sciences and pharmaceuticals by 21%, and food and consumer foods by 51%.

Apart from robotics, supplementary technologies like machine vision, motion control, and motors also witnessed a robust increase. According to the A3 estimates, the demand for these grew by 26% to 764 million in the second quarter of 2021. Furthermore, technologies like machine vision, grew by 18% to 1.5 billion valuation. A3 reported that this is the best year on record for the machine vision technology. Similarly, motors sector, and motion control sector acquired largest machine vision technology, amounting to a total of USD 1.065 billion, with an increase of 13% from the second quarter of 2020.

End of Line Packaging Market: Regional Analysis @For Regional Specific Requirement: https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=1767

The end-of-line packaging market report is divided into key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the Asia Pacific is expected to clock highest total revenues in the end-of-line packaging market. The region currently accounts for over 50% demand for technologies like robotics, and remains the home to global manufacturing. Furthermore, despite the global pandemic, and its disruption for industries around the world, countries like China have witnessed major growth during the same period, registering as high as 20% within a year. Similarly, countries like Germany, a home to advanced manufacturing also promises high-demand for end-of-line packaging solutions, as demand continues to remain steady, despite the prevalence of pandemic in 2019-2020.

· Europe is Anticipated to Witness a Significant Growth on the Global End of Line Packaging Market

· Asia Pacific is expected to show a fastest growth in the global of end of line packaging market due to the increasing industrialization and urbanization in this region.

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC,

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

Notable Moments of End of Line Packaging Market

News: Pacteon Announced the Acquisition of Quebec-based Phoenix Wrappers.

On April 1st, 2021 ; Pacteon Company announced that it acquired Quebec -based Phoenix Wrappers Company. Main aim of the acquisition was to expand their packaging line integration capabilities and to bring high-tech stretch wrapping technology into Pacteon Company's portfolio.

; Pacteon Company announced that it acquired -based Phoenix Wrappers Company. Main aim of the acquisition was to expand their packaging line integration capabilities and to bring high-tech stretch wrapping technology into Pacteon Company's portfolio. The institute of marine research in Norway has noted that listeria can be found in salmon production environments, and on fish. The study underlines a stronger need for packaging solutions, which can lead to lower levels of listeria monocytogenes in the cold chain during logistics. The study researched 358 samples, from 49 plants. Among the samples, all 22 samples from slaughtering houses were found to be contaminated, while none of the 21 samples from transport vessels tested positive for listeria. The contaminated samples came from 9 different plants, with 5 of these sites reporting multiple incidences of contamination.

has noted that listeria can be found in salmon production environments, and on fish. The study underlines a stronger need for packaging solutions, which can lead to lower levels of listeria monocytogenes in the cold chain during logistics. The study researched 358 samples, from 49 plants. Among the samples, all 22 samples from slaughtering houses were found to be contaminated, while none of the 21 samples from transport vessels tested positive for listeria. The contaminated samples came from 9 different plants, with 5 of these sites reporting multiple incidences of contamination. In August, 2021, Henkel Adhesive Technologies has partnered with Metsa, a fresh fibre paperboard producer. The partnership is aimed at developing sustainable packaging solutions, amidst a growing pressure for reaching net zero emissions. The growing demand for sustainability also remains a notable trend in the end of line packaging solutions, with increased consumer awareness, and growing availability of alternatives to conventional packaging.

