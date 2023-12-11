End-of-Line Packaging Poised to Boom in US: Safety Regulations Fueling a $9.4 Billion Industry by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

FMI projects substantial growth for the US end-of-line packaging industry, fueled by stringent food and pharmaceutical safety regulations, booming e-commerce, and the rise of micro-fulfillment centers. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights into this dynamic market, highlighting attractive opportunities for industry stakeholders.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States end-of-line packaging industry size is projected to reach US$ 6.9 billion in 2023 and US$ 9.4 billion by 2033. Over the assessment period, demand for end-of-line packaging solutions in the United States is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.1%.

Request Exclusive Sample Report: End-of-Line Packaging Industry in U.S. Strategic Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18617

Multiple factors are expected to boost the growth of the United States end-of-line packaging industry. These include increasing food and pharma safety regulations and micro fulfillment centers, the booming e-commerce sector, and the growing adoption of automatic packaging solutions.

The United States has stringent food and pharmaceutical safety regulations. These regulations are key in boosting end-of-line packaging machinery in the food and pharmaceutical sectors.

Government institutions such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and USDA enforce laws and regulations to protect public health. These regulations ensure that foods are processed safely and sanitary during transportation.

End-of-line machinery ensures the maintenance of a sterile and controlled packaging environment. Automated packaging systems avoid human involvement and reduce contamination possibilities, especially in pharmaceutical and food products, where the purity of goods matters most.

End-of-line packaging machines assist food and pharmaceutical industries in complying with strict hygiene regulations. Hence, the expansion of these industries will continue to drive demand for end-of-line packaging machinery in the United States.

The increasing trend of traceability is another determinant propelling sales growth. This is because end-of-line machines include sterilization and tracking features, enabling companies to trace each item's movement through the supply chain.

The traceability aspect ensures swift identification and resolution of any questionnaire or health complication during recall processes complying with stringent regulatory provisions. This feature of EOL packaging machines is expected to encourage their adoption in the United States, thereby boosting the target industry.

"End-of-line packaging manufacturers in the United States are intensifying their focus on product innovation and research & development. Such a strategic move is borne out of the quest for competitiveness in an increasingly dynamic business setting. They are turning increasingly to advanced technology, automation, and environmentally friendly packaging to meet the changing demand of their clients," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Key Takeaways from the Report

Total end-of-line packaging revenue in the United States is expected to reach US$ 9.4 billion in 2033.

is expected to reach in 2033. End-of-line packaging demand in the United States is poised to expand at a 3.1% CAGR through 2033.

is poised to expand at a through 2033. The automatic segment is estimated to account for a revenue share of around 71% in 2023.

in 2023. By machine type, the standalone machine segment is expected to surge at a 3.3% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. By purchase order type, the customized orders segment will likely hold a value share of 88.8% in 2023.

in 2023. Based on end-use, the food segment is set to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2023 and 2033.

Understand global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historical data (2018-2022), and forecasts (2023-2033). Buy this report today!

Packaged Beverage Boom Providing Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Firms

Rising demand for packaged beverages in the United States is a great expansion area for makers of end-of-line packaging equipment. The United States has a total share of more than 10% of packaged beverages worldwide, expected to increase with a CAGR of 2.2% until 2025.

One of the trends in the sector has been a shift in consumer preference. Other elements contributing to this change in the sector include changing tastes for bottled waters, sugar or carbonated soft drinks, energy beverages, juices, and ready-to-drink tea or coffee.

The beverage sector features constant evolutions in the packaging sector. This provides an opening for end-of-line packaging machinery manufacturers to design systems in line with the changing needs of beverage manufacturers.

The advent of sustainable packaging material, multi-pack configurations, and customizable branding allows machinery providers to offer flexible and future-oriented solutions. These end-of-line machines can help manufacturers develop their branding.

Who is Winning?

ProMach, Inc., Syntegon Technology GmbH (formerly Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH), Krones AG, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A., BW Packaging, WestRock Company, Signode Industrial Group LLC, Ishida co. Ltd, Combi Packaging Systems, LLC, Sidel Group, ADCO Manufacturing, and Duravant LLC are prominent manufacturers of end-of-line packaging solutions in the United States. The Tier 1 players hold a 15% to 25% share in the United States' end-of-line packaging industry.

Key players are employing different strategies to boost their sales, expand their customer base, and strengthen their presence in the United States. These strategies include new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and integration of advanced technologies.

Purchase this report now to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

Recent Developments:

In February 2022 , ProMach acquired TechniBlend, a prominent provider of engineered process systems for the liquid processing industry in North America .

Get More Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the United States end-of-line packaging industry, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. The study reveals growth projections based on automation (automatic and manual), machine type (standalone and integrated), purchase order (customized order and standard order), end use (food, healthcare & pharmaceutical, personal care, agriculture & allied products, electronics, and semiconductor, automotive, building & construction, and others), and sub-region for the period of 2023 and 2033.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The packaging division at Future Market Insights (FMI) provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights (FMI) has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Packaging Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights