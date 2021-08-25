End Of Summer Favorites For Every Type Of Watch Lover

DOVER, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is quickly coming to an end and to take full advantage of the mild weather and transition into fall styles, Casio's portfolio of functional timepieces can help you get just the right mix of summer fun and fall trends. Whether you are planning a late August outing, tracking your next hike or simply looking to keep your outfit sleek, here are some ideas on how to complement your look with the timepiece that best fits your style.

For Outdoor Enthusiasts

Take the end of summer outdoors with Casio's PRO TREK PRTB70-5. Ideal for a variety of outdoor activities including hiking, climbing, trekking and even fishing, this timepiece is packed with technology to help you navigate any adventure. Its quad sensor technology detects compass bearing, barometric pressure, altitude and temperature readings, plus an accelerometer logs daily steps counts. Users can connect via Bluetooth® to the PRO TREK Connected app to access useful information for the outdoors such as route log, calories burned and even access to 3,300 major coastal points around the globe. For fishermen, the Fish-In-Time feature displays catch probability throughout the day while the fishing timer's alarm automatically counts down to the next ideal catch period. The PRTB70-5 ($240) features a green bezel and urethane band. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com.

For Vintage Lovers

Trends come and go, but some pieces fit every season like Casio's Vintage A1000MCG-9VT . This timepiece brings retro fashion into your end-of-summer looks with a beautiful rose-gold case and Milanese strap, a digital display and a mother of pearl dial. This timepiece will complement any look and keep you on-trend as we transition to fall. Additional useful features of the A1000MCG-9VT (MSRP: $150) include date display, daily alarm and super LED light for nighttime display. For more information on Casio's Vintage collection of timepieces, please visit www.Vintage.Casio.com .

For Sleek Looks

The EDIFICE ECB20DC-1A combines style, functionality and a design that blends well with any summer-to-fall wardrobe so you can end the season strong. This model features full-time Smartphone Link technology and a schedule timer with event notifications. When paired to the EDIFICE Connected app via Bluetooth®, it can link with a phone's calendar to notify users when their next event/task is approaching. In addition, the ECB20DC-1A can access the correct time in the current location and for up to 300 cities worldwide. Other features include water resistance for up to 100 meters, five alarms, stopwatch, world time and much more. The ECB20DC-1A (MSRP: $220) boasts a gray bezel, blue dial and a gray stainless-steel band that never goes out of style. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com .

