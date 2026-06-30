End-of-Year Data Reveal No Gains in Early Literacy

With year-over-year gains flat for the first time since the pandemic, a deeper look at skill level data can help leaders plan for next year

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify, a creator of high-quality teaching and learning experiences for K–12, today released an end-of-year early literacy report revealing that the steady gains seen since the pandemic have leveled off. Composite scores from across the country reveal that 66 percent of K–2 students are on track for learning to read, leaving 44 percent of young learners with scores below benchmark, which increase their risk for not learning to read. This plateau marks the first time since the 2020–21 school year that early reading readiness has failed to improve, signaling a critical moment for educators to look beyond general scores and see exactly where children are struggling.

Composite scores offer helpful benchmarks for understanding overall reading readiness, but in years where scores remain flat, they don't tell the whole story. The report shows how examining specific subtests, the skill measures that form the composite score, can give a clearer view of which skills students have developed and where educators may need to strengthen their instruction. For example, across both first and second grades, Oral Reading Fluency (ORF), a subtest measure highly correlated with reading comprehension, trails behind overall scores.

Comparing both sets of data at the end of the year can help administrators evaluate their systems of instruction and make decisions about what to plan for the coming year.

"As year-over-year literacy gains pause, it's a call to look deeper into the mechanics of student growth and understanding," said Susan Lambert, chief academic officer at Amplify. "Metrics like oral reading fluency show us where to target instruction and resources for the upcoming school year. That's why meaningful data is everything: it equips schools with the insights needed to intervene as effectively as possible."

Preparing for the upcoming school year

Breaking through this plateau to help all young readers requires a coordinated approach that extends beyond the classroom. Amplify recommends that districts implement multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) that align instruction, intervention, progress monitoring, and professional development for teachers.

Districts and schools should create plans to:

Invest in a reliable universal screener and administer benchmark assessments to all students three times per year to monitor levels of risk for reading difficulties.

and administer benchmark assessments to all students three times per year to monitor levels of risk for reading difficulties. Analyze student data at individual, classroom, grade, and district levels to identify needs and make instructional decisions that support all learners.

at individual, classroom, grade, and district levels to identify needs and make instructional decisions that support all learners. Ensure all students receive grade-level instruction that is evidence-based. Allocate resources to support students who are at risk, spending additional time in literacy intervention beyond grade-level instruction that addresses students' specific needs.

that is evidence-based. Allocate resources to support students who are at risk, spending additional time in literacy intervention beyond grade-level instruction that addresses students' specific needs. Regularly monitor progress for students at risk, making instructional adjustments based on student progress.

for students at risk, making instructional adjustments based on student progress. Support instructional staff in gaining knowledge about the Science of Reading.

in gaining knowledge about the Science of Reading. Instill a love of reading and books during all school-based programs, with the support of caregivers and the community.

Read the complete research brief.

About Amplify

Amplify helps teachers bring delight and rigor to students every day. We have become a leader in K–12 literacy, biliteracy, math, and science by building inspiring teaching and learning experiences based on research. The Amplify Classroom platform combines curriculum, assessment, and supplemental learning into one coherent, high-quality instructional system. A pioneer in education since 2000, Amplify has developed deep relationships in states and districts by partnering with educators to drive implementation quality and improved outcomes. Today, Amplify serves more than 18 million students and teachers across all 50 states and on six continents. For more information, visit Amplify.com.

Media Contact: Kristine Frech; [email protected]

SOURCE Amplify