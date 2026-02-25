Slow but Steady Progress: New Amplify Data Show Why Middle-of-Year Literacy Screening Matters

With just 57% of K–2 readers on track and year-over-year gains flattening, the latest research brief underscores the urgency of data-driven instruction

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, today released a research brief on the latest K–2 middle-of-school-year literacy data. The findings make a clear case for why districts need middle-of-year early reading data: Recovery from pandemic-era learning loss has stalled, and without timely intervention, millions of students risk falling behind.

According to the latest data, 57 percent of K–2 students are on track to learn to read at the middle of the 2025–26 school year. Overall progress is slow and incremental: Year-over-year gains ranged from zero to two percentage points across grades, with kindergarteners showing the most improvement. Progress for second graders essentially leveled off between 2024–25 and 2025–26. First- and second-graders still have not recovered to where they were in 2019–20 before the pandemic.

"Middle-of-year assessments are an ideal window for schools to analyze student performance, identify any needed adjustments in instruction, and implement them in time to catch students up before the start of the next academic year," said Susan Lambert, chief academic officer at Amplify. "Schools that have meaningful data—from a universal screener—can make more informed decisions about how to support students who are most at risk for reading difficulties."

The research brief draws on data from more than 3 million students assessed with mCLASS® DIBELS® 8th Edition, Amplify's teacher-administered literacy assessment suite for grades K–8. A matched set of approximately 90,000 students across 800 schools in 43 states is represented in the trend analysis.

Middle-of-year data is uniquely positioned to provide districts with insights that can help them implement instructional changes before the following school year. To accelerate early reading outcomes, Amplify recommends that districts and schools analyze data by school, grade, and classroom, and build plans that include:

Universal screening: Administering assessments three times per year to monitor risk levels for reading difficulties.

Administering assessments three times per year to monitor risk levels for reading difficulties. Targeted resource allocation: Assigning staff to support at-risk students with additional literacy instruction beyond grade-level requirements.

Assigning staff to support at-risk students with additional literacy instruction beyond grade-level requirements. Evidence-based instruction: Ensuring staff are trained in the Science of Reading and implementing high-quality core curriculum.

Ensuring staff are trained in the Science of Reading and implementing high-quality core curriculum. Progress monitoring: Regularly tracking at-risk students and making real-time instructional adjustments.

Regularly tracking at-risk students and making real-time instructional adjustments. Reading empowerment: Instilling a love of reading through school programs supported by caregivers and the community.

