Amplify Desmos Math Receives an All-Green Rating From EdReports

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, today announced that Amplify Desmos Math earned all-green scores from EdReports . This rating indicates that Amplify Desmos Math meets expectations across all gateways of EdReports' new 2.0 Review Criteria for K–8 math curriculum, which were updated last year to reflect higher standards of educational excellence.

Amplify Desmos Math is a curiosity-driven math program that builds students' lifelong math proficiency. Through a structured approach to problem-based learning and clear instructional guidance, teachers can cultivate collaborative classrooms where students learn to think and do math together in ways that lead to durable, grade-level understanding. Amplify Desmos Math expands on the Desmos Math 6–8 curriculum, which was featured in a 2023 efficacy study by WestEd that demonstrates increased math achievement across more than 900 schools in nine states. During the 2025–2026 school year, more than 23,000 teachers are using Amplify Desmos Math with more than 1,000,000 students.

"We're thrilled to receive an all-green rating from EdReports for Amplify Desmos Math," said Jason Zimba, Amplify's chief academic officer of STEM. "We built the program to help teachers bring out student's natural curiosity and enjoyment of math, while also ensuring rigor and automaticity. Grounded in research, this program enables teachers to cultivate classrooms with rich mathematical discussions where students develop genuine, enduring mathematical thinking and skills."

Amplify Desmos Math is Amplify's first product built on Amplify Classroom, Amplify's digital ecosystem that simplifies how educators manage teaching and learning from start to finish. Amplify Classroom brings data from core curriculum, assessments, and supplemental programs into a single, accessible location, giving teachers a unified view of student progress so they can provide targeted support where it's needed.

Amplify Desmos Math joins Amplify Core Knowledge Language Arts (CKLA), Amplify CKLA Skills, Amplify English Language Arts (ELA), and Amplify Science in earning all-green scores from EdReports, making it the fifth Amplify program to receive these ratings.

About Amplify

A pioneer in K–12 education since 2000, Amplify delivers next-generation curriculum and assessment on an intuitive, integrated platform that includes thousands of free lessons. Our high-quality programs in ELA, math, and science engage students in rigorous learning that inspires them to think deeply, creatively, and independently. Our formative assessment tools help teachers identify the instruction each student needs to build a strong foundation in reading and math. Across all programs and services, we equip educators with powerful tools to understand and respond to the needs of every learner. Today, Amplify serves more than 18 million students and teachers across all 50 states and on 6 continents worldwide. For more information, visit Amplify.com .

