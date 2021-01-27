End Stage Renal Disease Market Size Worth $193.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global end stage renal disease market size is anticipated to reach USD 193.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing number of patients suffering from end stage renal disease (also known as kidney failure) and the rising prevalence of hypertension and diabetes are fueling the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

By treatment, the dialysis segment dominated the ESRD market in 2020 owing to its ease of use and emergency convenience

The transplant treatment segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2020 owing to the large population of patients with CKD/ESRD and greater incidence of hypertension and diabetes in the region

Read 171 page research report with ToC on "End Stage Renal Disease Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment (Transplant, Dialysis), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/end-stage-renal-disease-market

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is one of the major causes of increasing kidney failure rates among patients. According to the CDC, it is estimated that more than 37 million people in the U.S. suffer from CKD, whereas globally more than 500 million people (12-18% of the world population) are affected.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and people suffering from end stage renal disease (ESRD) are at a higher risk of contracting this virus as they have to visit the hospitals often for dialysis. Center-based hemodialysis is the main renal replacement medium in most countries, with almost 90% of the ESRD population opting for it. Hemodialysis patients have to stay in hospitals for 4 hours minimum, 3 times a week, and come in frequent contact with the medical staff and other patients. All these factors increase their risk of infection.

Technological advancements including the innovation of wearable artificial kidney (WAK) in the treatment of renal failure are expediting the overall market growth. WAK is a portable dialysis device designed to enable patients to live healthier as it controls blood pressure, improves clearance of wastes from the blood, and allows ESRD or CKD patients for a less strict diet, resulting in lower fluid weight gain in addition to lowered stress on the heart. Thus, technical advancements in WAK have the potential to reduce mortality in dialysis patients, which thereby improves an ESRD patient's quality of life. The WAK prototypes designed and patented by innovative firms have been approved for human clinical trials by the U.S. FDA in 2016.

Grand View Research has segmented the global end stage renal disease market on the basis of treatment and region:

End-Stage Renal Disease Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Transplant



Dialysis



Peritoneal Dialysis





Hemodialysis





Wearable Artificial Kidney

End-Stage Renal Disease Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of End Stage Renal Disease Market

Nipro Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BD

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Cantel Medical

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

JMS Co. Ltd.

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market – The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size was valued at USD 60.6 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size was valued at in 2015 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Wearable Artificial Kidney Market – The global wearable artificial kidney market size was valued at USD 50.0 million in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 96.7%.

The global wearable artificial kidney market size was valued at in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 96.7%. Transplantation Market – The global transplantation market size was valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.