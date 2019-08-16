End Summer With a Cultural Getaway

Hatchling Feedings – August-September (Saturdays and Sundays 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.) Loggerhead Marinelife Center – Juno Beach Loggerhead Marinelife Center offers sea turtle hatchling feedings, where guests can prepare food for the hatchlings and assist with data collection. Hatchling feedings are for ages eight and up and price for admission is $15 per person.

Art Shift – August 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Cultural Council of Palm Beach County – Lake Worth Beach

Providing local artists with the chance to present their choreographic work, Art Shift is an immersive dance concert held in the Cultural Council's renowned gallery spaces. Council members and the community are invited to witness new styles of dance performed by a diverse group of local dance and movement artists.

FAU Library Wayzgoose Festival – August 24 at 10:30 a.m.

FAU Libraries - Jaffe Center for Book Arts – Boca Raton

For the second year in a row the Florida Atlantic University library will be shattering the 'Quiet Library Myth' by taking over the third-floor east of the FAU Wimberly Library. Guests can enjoy live music, print shop fun, a big Makers Marketplace and more.

Roar & Pour – August 24 at 4:30 p.m.

Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society – West Palm Beach

Visitors to the region can catch the last "Roar & Pour" of the 2019 season at the famed Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society. With the theme of 'Don't Stop Believin': A Tribute to Journey', visitors can explore the zoo, feast on food from the Tropics Café Snack and enjoy beer, wine from the Tiki Bar. Price for non-member adults is $16.95 and non-member children is $13.95 (ages 3-12). Member tickets cost $9 for adults and $7 for children (ages 3-12).

Hike Through History – September 7 at 8:30 a.m.

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum – Jupiter

Visitors can discover how the area's rich history was shaped by nature as they hike through the 120-acre Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural area. This two-mile hike, led by Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum staff, is free but requires online registration. The program is open to adults and children (minimum five years of age). Children who are 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

About Florida's Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council's complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

