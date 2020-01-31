End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement, Forecast to 2022 - Assess the Current and Future Use of CX Technologies

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement, 2019-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2022, over 95% of contact centers will have chatbots deployed. Other big investments will include messaging bots and virtual assistants. AI will allow for automation of more complex tasks, but will not substantially replace humans. On the contrary, live agents will build relationships with customers.



The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward customer contact solutions primarily in the United States with a small sample from other regions.

The technologies we covered include customer journey analytics, e-learning, quality monitoring, social media analytics, speech analytics, unified agent desktop, workforce/performance management, web interaction analytics, and web collaboration tools.



Interaction channels we explored include chat/chatbot, email, IVR (interactive voice response), live agent, messaging bot (Facebook, WeChat, etc.), IoT (internet of things), mobile customer care, proactive outbound, video/video kiosk, virtual assistant (text, voice), web, and social media.



The report aims to:

Understand the IT-related challenges organizations face today

Monitor the status of digital transformation

Assess the current and future use of CX technologies

Evaluate factors that drive investments in CX technologies

Gauge CX trends

Appraise available IT budgets



This study provides insights on key investments needed for end-user businesses to meet their number one corporate goal: to improve customer experience.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Objectives and Methods

Customer Research Objectives

Survey Research

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Percent of Respondents by Region, Global, 2019

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Percent of Respondents by Contact Center Size, Global, 2019

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Percent of Respondents by Industry, Global, 2019

2. Strategic Imperatives

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth, Global, 2019 to 2022

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Factors Preventing Contact Centers from Meeting or Exceeding their Goals, Global, 2019

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Level of Importance of Emerging Technologies, Global, 2019 to 2022

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Trends in Average Talk Time in Contact Centers, Global, 2018 to 2019

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Trends in Number of Voice Calls Handled in Contact Centers, Global, 2018 to 2019

3. Interaction Channel Priorities

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Channels Supported, Global, 2019 to 2021

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Level of Interaction Channel Integration, Global, 2019

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Reasons Behind Lack of Interaction Channel Integration, Global, 2019

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Top Social Media Strategy Goals, Global, 2019

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Mobile Device Customer Contact Capabilities, Global, 2019

4. Contact Center Solution Priorities

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Contact Center Systems/Applications Usage, Global, 2019 to 2021

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Reasons for Preventing Analytics Deployment, Global, 2019 to 2021

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Solution Usage, Global, 2019 to 2021

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Percent of Contact Center Seats Deployed in Hosted/Cloud Solutions, Global, 2019

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Reasons for Moving to Hosted/Cloud Solutions, Global, 2019

5. Outsourcing Priorities

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Percent of Respondents that are Outsourcers, Global, 2019

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Percent of Respondents that Outsource or Plan to Outsource Over the Next Two Years, Global, 2019 to 2021

End-user Priorities for Customer Engagement - Concerns about Outsourcing Functions, Global, 2019

6. The Last Word

Three Big Predictions

Companies Mentioned



Facebook

WeChat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0ewq1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



