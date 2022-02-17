END WELL APPOINTS TRACY WHEELER AS FIRST EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- End Well , a 501(c)3 nonprofit at the forefront of the movement to make end of life a human-centered experience, announced today the appointment of Tracy Wheeler as its first Executive Director. In collaboration with End Well founder Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, Wheeler will lead the organization's programming and operations and develop new partnerships, programs, events and content to support End Well's mission to ensure that all people experience the end of life in a way that matches their values and goals.

Since 2017, Wheeler has served as a content and curation consultant for End Well's flagship convenings and digital platforms. Most recently, Wheeler orchestrated End Well's 2021 virtual event The End in Mind , the largest mainstream gathering to date exploring the use of psychedelic medicines for people facing serious illness or end of life.

"I am thrilled we can take this huge step forward in our organization's growth at a time when the pandemic has made End Well's work more important than ever," said Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, Founder and Board President of End Well. "Tracy has a deep appreciation and understanding of our mission. Her proven capacity to get big things done will ensure that End Well stays at the forefront of the movement to demedicalize the end of life experience, elevate the needs of caregivers and destigmatize issues around grief and loss."

Wheeler has over a decade of experience as a programming consultant and strategic partner to nonprofits at the intersection of creativity, education and culture change. Her clients have included Bennington College, The Roxie Theatre and End Well. Prior to working with mission-driven organizations, Wheeler held senior marketing positions in the fashion industry including at Polo/Ralph Lauren, Esprit and Gap, Inc.

"It is an honor to step into this new role as End Well's first Executive Director at a time when it's absolutely clear that we must do better for those who are seriously ill and dying and those who care for them," said Tracy Wheeler, Executive Director of End Well. "I look forward to working alongside Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider and our incredible community of thought leaders and community builders to create a future where ending well is a measure of living well."

About End Well

End Well is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to the belief that all people should experience the end of life in a way that matches their values and goals. End Well brings together a multidisciplinary community that unites design, technology, health, policy and activist initiatives to create a cultural shift that transforms our thinking about serious illness, caregiving, grief and the end of life.

End Well was founded by Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, an internal medicine physician, the host of the TED Health Podcast, and a leading voice in healthcare who regularly appears as a medical contributor on CNN, MSNBC and CBS News.

MEDIA CONTACT

Susan McPherson

[email protected]

SOURCE End Well