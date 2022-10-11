End Well Launches Podcast to Share Radically Honest Stories About Living and Dying

Available on all major podcast platforms today, the new End Well podcast is hosted by Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, host of the TED Health podcast and founder of End Well

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- End Well , a 501(c)3 nonprofit at the forefront of the movement to transform the end of life experience, announced today the launch of the End Well podcast, a new audio series hosted by End Well founder Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider and executive director Tracy Wheeler. The podcast brings listeners inspiring stories from people who've had transformative experiences with serious illness, grief, and loss.

"At End Well, we've spent years collecting, adding and sharing stories from people who teach us that by having a healthy relationship with dying, we can have a more joyous relationship with living," said End Well Executive Director Tracy Wheeler. "The new podcast will bring these powerful perspectives and critical conversations to a larger audience, and illuminate the deep wisdom of living with the end in mind."

End Well is building a movement dedicated to improving the end of life for everyone through multimedia storytelling and large-scale convenings. End Well fosters radical conversations and inclusive communities, and works with experts to share evidence-based information and stories from a broad range of perspectives.

"The End Well podcast has been a labor of love and another way to amplify our mission to reclaim the end of life as part of life," said Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider. "Most people are unprepared, practically and emotionally, when they are forced to deal with the most difficult parts of life. Our hope is to significantly shift the culture around the end of life and to normalize conversations about death, dying, grief and caregiving."

Season One of the podcast features stories from Esther Perel, Alua Arthur, Rabbi Steve Leder, and other smart, funny, authentic people who give us permission to break free from old thinking about end of life, and embrace the beauty, complexity and surprises in the full human experience.

The End Well podcast is supported by the Cambia Health Foundation, the John and Wauna Harman Foundation, the Harnisch Foundation and Prisidio.

Listen to End Well with Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

About End Well

End Well is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to the belief that all people should experience the end of life in a way that matches their values and goals. End Well brings together a multidisciplinary community that unites design, technology, health, policy and activist initiatives to create a cultural shift that transforms our thinking about serious illness, caregiving, grief and the end of life.

End Well was founded by Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, an internal medicine physician, the host of the TED Health Podcast, and a leading voice in healthcare who regularly appears as a medical contributor on CNN, MSNBC and CBS News.

