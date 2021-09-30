Endangered Animals NFT Is Set to Release the First NFT In Their Series

Endangered Animals NFT was created by Tyler Tyszkiewicz, a high school freshman. His vision is to create a community that will help a cause that he is passionate about as well as increase awareness of the featured Endangered Animals NFT.

"Our vision for Endangered Animals NFT is to create an ecosystem built around interaction, utility, community rewards and growth through brand collaboration."

The First Endangered Animals NFT is the Flying Frog. The Flying Frogs are a collection of programmatically, randomly generated NFTs on the Solana Blockchain. Every Flying Frog is programmatically generated from over 170+ hand-drawn features with ranging rarities and different traits. The 1st generation consists of 9,999 randomly assembled flying frogs from over 200,000 total options. Flying Frogs that have a variety of outfits, faces and colors - all Flying Frogs are amazing but some are rarer than others. Each Flying Frog is comprised of a unique body, hat, face, outfit, varying in personality and look. - the possibilities are endless!

"We have moved our project from Ethereum to Solana because Solana currently has much lower gas fees and we want to make our NFT's affordable for the collectors"

The Flying Frog NFT is bringing awareness to the Dusky Gopher Frog. The Dusky Gopher Frog lives in the coastal plain from west of Mobile Bay, Alabama to eastern Louisiana. IT is typically found in upland sandy habitats forested with longleaf pines. The Dusky Gopher Frog spends most of its life in or near an underground shelter and they breed in temporary ponds. The Dusky Gopher Frog are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. That are considered imperiled globally; threats include loss of open pine forest and fire suppression, which cause habitat degradation.

One of the benefits for Endangered Animals NFT holders Is that they will get exclusive presale for the upcoming launches and can be first to collect the entire series.

The launch date will be October 20, 2021 at 12pm EST.

You can learn more about Endangered Animals NFT on the project's Twitter account, Discord account and Website. Endangered Animals NFT will take off on October 20, 2021 and NFT enthusiasts should get ready to start their collection.

Endangered Animals NFT:

Website: www.endangeredanimalsnft.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Endangerednft

Discord: https://discord.gg/VazejwpsXu

SOURCE Endangered Animals NFT

Related Links

EndangeredAnimalsNFT.com

