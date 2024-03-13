INDIANAPOLIS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brace yourselves, chocolate lovers, because Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) is about to turn your snacking world upside down with the introduction of Dip 'n Joy—a thrilling and interactive chocolate experience bound to make your taste buds do a happy dance! ESC is on a mission to sweeten the world while protecting it by donating 10% of net profits to species, habitats, and humanity.

Endangered Species Chocolate introduces interactive chocolate experience with Dip ‘n Joy

ESC is taking indulgence to a new level with this joyous confectionary revelation. Dip 'n Joy is not your average chocolate treat; it's a snacking adventure waiting to happen! Picture this: three luscious dark chocolate batons, the kind ESC fans already swoon over, diving headfirst into a pool of decadent peanut butter, almond butter, or salted caramel.

CRO Whitney Bembenick couldn't be more thrilled, "We're not just launching a chocolate snack; we're unveiling an experience. Dip 'n Joy lets you indulge in a chocolatey escapade and embodies our commitment to spreading joy and positivity in every delicious bite."

Each flavor of Dip 'n Joy (MSRP: $3.79) contains three dark chocolate batons and a pool of delicious dip and upholds ESC's commitment to Cocoa Horizons, non-GMO, gluten-free, and Kosher Dairy Certified products, ensuring the highest quality.

And the flavors, oh, the flavors! Dip 'n Joy is the answer to your wildest chocolate fantasies in three delectable options:

Peanut Butter: Dive into the velvety world of rich chocolate and creamy peanut butter, creating a customizable masterpiece. Savor each element separately or combine them for a taste explosion like never before – it's a deconstructed peanut butter cup dream come true!

Almond Butter: ESC's premium chocolate meets the goodness of almond butter, a match made in snacking heaven that caters to your sweet tooth. This flavor is a nutty delight that promises satisfaction with every bite.

Salted Caramel: Inspired by one of ESC's best-selling bars, the Salted Caramel Dip 'n Joy lets you play maestro with your chocolate and caramel ratio while enjoying the subtle crunch of sea salt. It's like a symphony for your taste buds!

Ready to embark on this joyous chocolate journey? Dip 'n Joy is now available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market and online at chocolatebar.com

Don't just eat chocolate; experience it with Dip 'n Joy! Follow the excitement on Instagram at @eschocolate and prepare for your taste buds to thank you.

SOURCE Endangered Species Chocolate