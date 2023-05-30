Endangered Species Chocolate Launches New Seasonal Gifting Line at Sweets & Snacks Expo

News provided by

Endangered Species Chocolate

30 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

Premium Chocolate Brand Gives Sweets & Snacks Attendees a Sneak Peak of Its Highly Anticipated New Seasonal Shapes Line

INDIANAPOLIS, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endangered Species Chocolate, the mission-based chocolate brand, will debut its new line of seasonal chocolate shapes during The 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo, Booth #10888, later this month. This product launch marks Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC)'s first venture into seasonal gifting space and is slated to roll out the first of four seasons to retailers nationwide for Valentine's Day 2024, followed by Spring, Halloween, and Winter.

Continue Reading
Endangered Species Chocolate Launches New Seasonal Gifting Line at Sweets & Snacks Expo
Endangered Species Chocolate Launches New Seasonal Gifting Line at Sweets & Snacks Expo

The new chocolate-shaped line will consist of a 48% milk chocolate, 3.5oz pouch and a 60% dark chocolate, 3.5oz pouch; each pouch will have 14 season-inspired pieces.

  • Be Mine Mix - Timed for Valentine's Day; this mix consists of koala, bear, and heart shapes.
  • Hello Spring Mix - This seasonal spring mix features butterfly, bumblebee, and tulip shapes.
  • Not So Spooky Mix - This Halloween chocolate mix includes hallowing wolves, bats, and pumpkins. 
  • Merry Mix - This holiday-centric mix spotlights penguins, polar bears, and trees.

All ESC chocolate is Fairtrade, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, kosher, and dark chocolate products are also vegan.

"We are thrilled to approach holiday seasons in a whole new way with this exciting new product line," shared Whitney Bembenick, the Chief Revenue Officer of Endangered Species Chocolate. "These playful animals and nature-inspired shapes symbolize our ongoing mission of giving forward and will help us appeal to a larger, multigenerational audience."

For more information about Endangered Species Chocolate or to purchase the bars visit www.chocolatebar.com

About Endangered Species Chocolate
Founded in 1993, Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) set out to craft premium chocolate with a mission to "give forward" to conservation efforts around the globe. Every product we craft, ingredient we source, and cause we support is rooted in one fundamental difference that has set us apart since we began our journey. This difference is an unwavering dedication to doing good, better. From the way we make our chocolate, to the way we work with communities, and all the ways we make a meaningful positive impact on the world, this commitment to doing good, better, remains at the heart of who we are three decades later. Our products cultivate a nourished and inspired community and through donating 10% of annual net profits to impactful organizations, we have contributed over $3.1 million to our global partners since 2016.

SOURCE Endangered Species Chocolate

Also from this source

Endangered Species Chocolate Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary By Giving to 30 Charities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.