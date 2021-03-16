EndBrainCancer Initiative Announces Expansion of Executive Leadership Team

Improving access to innovative and cutting-edge treatments for brain tumor patients.

Representing the "patient voice" in disease education materials and clinical trial design.

Increased participation in Industry Advisory Boards.

Authorship of peer reviewed articles for scientific publication.

Exploration of expansion of EBCI's advocacy, education, awareness & outreach communications through podcasts and television to further strengthen EBCI's leadership position in the brain tumor space globally.

It will also allow for the President & Board Chair, Dellann Elliott Mydland, to continue her guidance of EBCI's transition to a self-sustaining, social enterprise with greatly expanded patient services while continuing to drive EBCI's vision and mission.

As Executive Director, Susan Kellner will assume responsibility for much of EBCI's day-to-day operations in conjunction with Ms. Mydland's continued daily involvement. She was selected for this position because of personal experience with EBCI and her blazing track record as an entrepreneur in both the corporate and nonprofit arenas.

Ms. Kellner started her career serving affluent clientele as a Private Risk Management Advisor in the Seattle Metro Area, and more recently harnessed her entrepreneurial spirit to launch several successful companies in areas as diverse as professional services, marketing, branding, and physical wellness. Throughout her evolving career, Susan has served on numerous Non-Profit boards including Youth Eastside Services and the Fred Hutchinson Executive Committee where she developed new donor contacts and successfully nurtured existing donor relationships.

Affiliated with EBCI for almost a decade, Ms. Kellner credits EBCI with connecting her to the expert care she needed when diagnosed with her own benign brain tumor. She has since built out EBCI's digital and social media presence to one of the more premiere organizations within the brain tumor space.

Said Ms. Kellner of her appointment: "My mission to see an end to brain cancer has driven a deep desire in me to make a difference in the lives of those patients and families who have already been affected by this disease along with those who have yet to walk that treacherous path. My ability to walk alongside Dellann as she continues to do what she does best is both an honor and a privilege.

"Disease education, awareness, outreach, and services are paramount to the extension of life and eventual survival of this debilitating disease. I am honored to be a part of such a forward-thinking organization with whom I share an intense passion for finding a cure."

Dellann Elliott Mydland echoes these sentiments: "The Board and I are thrilled to have Susan as part of EBCI's Senior Leadership Team as we enter this exciting new chapter in EBCI's growth and development. There is much to be done to more fully meet the needs of the brain tumor community and I personally know how important Susan's drive, energy, and unique perspective will be as we build out our programs, services, industry presence and thought leadership with the shared goal of finding a cure for this dreadful disease."

About the EndBrainCancer Initiative

The EndBrainCancer Initiative (EBCI, formerly the Chris Elliott Fund) is a national brain tumor patient advocacy and services organization and 501(c) 3 social enterprise with offices and its "Direct Connect" Center & Referral Clinic located in Redmond, Washington. Now celebrating 19 years of service, EBCI remains committed to extending survival and bringing HOPE to the lives of patients and their families.

Since its inception, EBCI has assisted thousands of patients, caregivers, and their families in their brain tumor journey and is acknowledged as a premier resource for the brain cancer community globally. 2021 marks an exciting new chapter for EBCI as it builds on past successes to pivot to a sustainable business model that supports greatly expanded programs and services and continued global leadership.

Contact: Dellann Elliott Mydland, 435-785-8489, [email protected]

SOURCE The EndBrainCancer Initiative (EBCI)

Related Links

https://endbraincancer.org

