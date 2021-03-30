EndBrainCancer Initiative Continues Its Expansion

According to the EndBrainCancer Initiative, this expansion of EBCI's current Board of Directors will allow the organization to flourish and grow through:

Supporting EBCI's mission and vision with expertise throughout this transition process.

Assisting the Executive Team in carefully stewarding the organization's mission as it pivots to a sustainable business model and expanded programs and services.

Ensuring proper financial and fiduciary oversight.

Identifying and securing additional sources of funding, financial opportunities, and B2B contracts which also includes making a personal financial contribution.

Asking the right questions to maintain focus on the organization's potential as the pre-eminent player in the brain tumor advocacy space.

Identifying and helping facilitate mutually beneficial professional, social, and financial connections and alliances with organizations, institutions, corporations, nonprofits, and other entities.

Ensuring that Board and EBCI staff demographics are reflective and inclusive of the demographics of the communities that EBCI serves.

Attending and actively participating in board meetings, participating in and leading committee meetings, and advising the Executive Team as required.

Specifically, EBCI is looking for board members with broad and deep senior-level experience in the areas of Finance/Accounting, Executive & Nonprofit Management, Operations, Venture Capital, Philanthropist/Connector, Business Development, Healthcare, Law, Public Relations, Communications, Marketing, Management Consulting, Human Resources, Medical Affairs, and Insurance.

An immediate need is a new Treasurer as the current holder of this position will be retiring at the end of May after many years of outstanding and dedicated service to EBCI. Nonprofit experience required.

Says President and Board Chair, Dellann Elliott Mydland of this renewed focus on growth: "It has long been our intent to build out EBCI's Board of Directors, with now being the opportune time to refocus on growth as we enter into an exciting new chapter in EBCI's history. The Executive Team and I look forward to working alongside our expanded Board of Directors in executing our Capacity & Business Development Plan which provides the roadmap to future growth, sustainability, and national pre-eminence in the brain tumor advocacy space."

Interested persons with relevant experience and a passion for building successful organizations should submit an online application and resumé/CV to Become A Board Member - End Brain Cancer. Please note that this is an entirely volunteer position.

About the EndBrainCancer Initiative

The EndBrainCancer Initiative (EBCI, formerly the Chris Elliott Fund) is a national brain tumor patient advocacy and services organization and 501(c) 3 social enterprise with offices and its "Direct Connect" Center & Referral Clinic located in Redmond, Washington. Now celebrating 19 years of service, EBCI remains committed to extending survival and bringing HOPE to the lives of patients and their families.

Since its inception, EBCI has assisted thousands of patients, caregivers, and their families in their brain tumor journey and is acknowledged as a premier resource at all levels in the brain cancer community from patients to research institutions to pharmaceutical and regulatory entities advocating on the National and State level for the approval and reimbursement of new therapies for cancer patients. EBCI also participates as the "Patient Voice" in clinical trial design, an example can be seen in CNS Oncology (Link to Article) as well as via its Advocacy work as the "patient voice" for brain cancer for NRG Oncology.

2021 marks an exciting new chapter for EBCI as it builds on past successes to pivot to a sustainable business model that supports greatly expanded programs and services and continued leadership in the brain tumor advocacy space.

Contact: Dellann Elliott Mydland, 425-785-8489, [email protected]

SOURCE End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI)

Related Links

https://endbraincancer.org/

