EndBrainCancer Initiative to Host Virtual Worldwide Patient Education Meeting & Event

Piet Hanoul, MD, PhD , Head of Global Medical Affairs, Novocure

, Head of Global Medical Affairs, Novocure Anoop Patel , MD , Neurosurgeon and Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, at University of Washington Medicine

, Neurosurgeon and Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, at University of Washington Medicine Kris A. Smith , MD , Neurosurgeon and Director: Stereotactic/Functional/Epilepsy Fellowship Program, at Barrow Neurological Institute.

, Neurosurgeon and Director: Stereotactic/Functional/Epilepsy Fellowship Program, at Barrow Neurological Institute. Dr. Vyshak Venur, MD, Neuro-oncologist, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Oncology at the University of Washington

According to the EndBrainCancer Initiative, this online meeting will offer patients and their caregivers the opportunity to hear from experts in the treatment of brain cancer on the topics of:

How detailed profiling of brain tumor tissue is leading to new and better treatments for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM).

New options in delivering radiation to the surgical site.

Optune® as a treatment option in treating GBM.

The potential of the Ketogenic Diet in managing primary brain tumors.

The current clinical trial landscape for patients with brain tumor patients.

Milestones in the journey when patients should look for clinical trials.

The importance of a consultation at a top neuro-oncology center.

Mike Ambrogi, Senior Technology Fellow, Novocure will personally present the National HOPE Award to the 2021 winner along with EBCI President & Chair, Dellann Elliott Mydland. The audience will also hear from a patient who is using the Optune® device as part of her GBM treatment.

The online educational meeting will be followed by "Having a Say," an open discussion with patients and caregivers, hosted by EBCI President & Chair, Dellann Elliott Mydland, and Executive Director, Susan Kellner.

"The EndBrainCancer Initiative and I are honored to be able to develop disease educational content and to deliver it to a worldwide audience. EBCI believes that there is so much more to be done to better advocate and serve the brain tumor community, along with the solid tumor community and is inspired to be these advocacy & policy community voices," commented EBCI President & Chair, Dellann Elliott Mydland.

"The EndBrainCancer Initiative and I are truly grateful for the opportunity to serve this patient population as well as create public awareness of the latest developments in treating brain tumors. We fervently believe that disease education, awareness, and outreach are critical to the extension of life and eventual survival of this debilitating disease. We are most grateful to our speakers for taking time out of their busy days to make this patient disease education meeting possible."

The EndBrainCancer Initiative would like to thank our sponsors: Karyopharm Therapeutics, Novocure, CURE Media Group, GammaTile Therapy; with Disease Education Support from Novocure and Genentech.

About the EndBrainCancer Initiative

The EndBrainCancer Initiative (EBCI, formerly the Chris Elliott Fund) is a national brain tumor patient advocacy and services organization and 501(c) 3 social enterprise with offices and its "Direct Connect" Center & Referral Clinic located in Redmond, Washington. Now celebrating 19 years of service, EBCI remains committed to extending survival and bringing HOPE to the lives of patients and their families.

Since its inception, EBCI has assisted thousands of patients, caregivers, and their families in their brain tumor journey and is acknowledged as a premier resource for the brain cancer community globally. 2021 marks an exciting new chapter for EBCI as it builds on past successes to pivot to a sustainable business model that supports greatly expanded programs, services and continued global leadership.

