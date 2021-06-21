EndBrainCancer Initiative to Join National Brain Tumor Society, American Brain Tumor Society, and the Ivy Center at Barrow Neurological Institute to "Shine a Light" on the Deadliest Type of Brain Cancer

SEATTLE, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The EndBrainCancer Initiative (EBCI) today announced that it will be joining forces again with the National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS), the American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA), The Ivy Center at Barrow Neurological Institute, and others on July 21, 2021 to raise public awareness of glioblastoma (GBM) and honor those individuals who have lost their lives and survivors of this deadly form of brain cancer.

Initially introduced to the Senate by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators, the inaugural GBM Awareness Day took place on July 17, 2019 in person at our U.S. capital. This year's event, spearheaded by the National Brain Tumor Society, will virtually gather leading researchers, members of congress, patients, caregivers, and their families and friends for a day of educational programming, community discussions, and engagement. We are encouraging all members of the brain tumor community to come together in a Virtual Town Hall on July 21. More information HERE.

According to the EndBrainCancer Initiative, GBM Awareness Day represents an opportunity to raise national consciousness about everyone's stake in finding a cure for this disease. EBCI has several activities planned for the next several weeks to raise public awareness of this important event as well as boost participation:

A digital and social media campaign to create widespread awareness of National Glioblastoma Day and the importance of finding a cure for this devastating disease. A key objective of this campaign is to increase engagement and foster a sense of community within EBCI's constituents and supporters and learn what action steps they can take to help create change for GBM patients and families.

Audience generation activities to encourage people to sign up and raise their voice in the National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS) live Virtual Town Hall.

Solicitation of patient stories and the creation of mini "National GBM Day Patient Videos" to highlight the unique journeys of those affected by the disease and the harsh reality that brain cancer can impact anyone, even healthy adults and what National GBM Day means to them personally as survivors.

EBCI President & Chair, Dellann Elliott Mydland has this to say about National GBM Day: "The EndBrainCancer Initiative and I are honored and excited to participate in this very important national awareness initiative. In our ongoing work with patients and their families, we are reminded every single day about the challenges they face and their courage in fighting this devastating disease as well as the toll that this disease takes on their lives and those of their loved ones. It is our fervent HOPE that this national effort results in increased funding for research, increased knowledge about GBM and other forms of cancer, and ultimately more treatment options for this disease."

Disease education, awareness, and outreach support provided by Karyopharm Pharmaceuticals, Novocure, Genentech, and other supporters.

About the EndBrainCancer Initiative

The EndBrainCancer Initiative (EBCI, formerly the Chris Elliott Fund) is a national brain tumor patient advocacy and services organization and 501(c) 3 social enterprise with offices and its "Direct Connect" Center & Referral Clinic located in Redmond, Washington. Now celebrating 19 years of service, EBCI remains committed to extending survival and bringing HOPE to the lives of patients and their families.

Since its inception, EBCI has assisted thousands of patients, caregivers, and their families in their brain tumor journey and is acknowledged as a premier resource for the brain cancer community globally. 2021 marks an exciting new chapter for EBCI as it builds on past successes to pivot to a sustainable business model that supports greatly expanded programs, services and continued global leadership.

You can support EBCI's efforts, programs and services through providing a gift, designating funds, a sponsorship or grant; contact us today at [email protected] or www.endbraincancer.org.

