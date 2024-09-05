Endeavor 3D Achieves International Traffic in Arms Registration (ITAR) Manufacturing Status

Endeavor 3D strengthens commitment to support US-based defense, energy and supply chain manufacturing services.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contract manufacturer Endeavor 3D achieves International Traffic in Arms Registration (ITAR) status for metal and polymer additive manufacturing services. The latest registration, along with ISO 9001:2015 certification, enables Endeavor 3D to deepen its' commercial business in aerospace, energy, defense, and supply chain manufacturing.

ITAR is a set of US government regulations that control the import, export, and manufacturing of defense products, services, and activities. The purpose of ITAR, which is administered by the US Department of State, is to protect national security and advance American foreign policy interests. As it relates to Endeavor 3D, ITAR regulations include the secure handling of technical data and process control of equipment, components, materials and software to properly support relevant manufacturing needs.

"Endeavor 3D has strengthened its technology capabilities and operational systems to better support the US Defense Industrial Base," says Phil Arnold, Endeavor 3D Chief Executive Officer. "The ITAR is an important milestone that bolsters our commitment to American manufacturing and innovation. We believe that our portfolio of advanced polymer and metal additive manufacturing services compliment major initiatives in defense, energy, and supply chain manufacturing."

Endeavor 3D, a contract additive manufacturer, is equipped with the most sophisticated additive manufacturing and quality control technologies available today. As an HP Digital Manufacturing Network partner, Endeavor 3D has gone through a rigorous accreditation process and approved to be a series production partner for both metal and polymer 3D printing services.

Endeavor 3D is 30 minutes west of Atlanta in Douglasville, GA, and was recently nominated for small business of the year in Douglas County. Learn more about our upcoming activities by visiting our events page.

About Endeavor 3D

Endeavor 3D is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions and is one of the largest 3D printing contract manufacturing partners in the southeast United States. Endeavor 3D specializes in product design, production, post-processing, and quality control of critical parts and assemblies in the medical device, consumer product, aerospace, and transportation markets. Endeavor 3D combines decades of manufacturing expertise with a cutting-edge 65,000-square-foot facility in Metro Atlanta, GA, to serve as a leading manufacturing partner across sectors. Endeavor 3D is ITAR registered, ISO 9001-2015 certified, and is an HP Digital Manufacturing Network Partner, certified for best-in-class quality, volume production at scale, and robust quality management.

