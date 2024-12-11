Endeavor 3D Announces Strategic Collaboration with CADmore to Strengthen Additive Manufacturing Foothold in Southeast United States

Endeavor 3D expands engineering design services with CADmore to further support the latest additive design and manufacturing advancements.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contract manufacturer, Endeavor 3D, is expanding its regional presence by partnering with strategic engineering design firm CADmore, based in Columbia, South Carolina. This collaboration will enhance both companies' design and manufacturing capabilities in the Southeast. The partnership highlights their shared commitment to advancing the future of industrial additive manufacturing through innovation and cooperation.

Endeavor 3D is a high-volume contract additive manufacturer offering various engineering, manufacturing, and quality control services. Through this collaboration, both Endeavor 3D and CADmore will enhance their product development and on-demand production capacity to serve clients and partners alike. CADmore, a trusted engineering product design firm, plays a vital role in the digital manufacturing value chain.

"Our vision is to solve the most difficult and pressing manufacturing challenges with exceptional engineering services and technologies," says Endeavor 3D CEO & Founder, Phil Arnold. "CADmore shares a similar vision and together, we are able to expand our engineering design expertise and reach."

Founded in 2023 as a spinoff of the ZVerse On-Demand design business, CADmore is now focused on providing 3D design solutions across a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, agriculture, and more. CADmore's engineering design experience for new product development, injection molding, and range of additive manufacturing technologies and materials greatly complements Endeavor 3D's manufacturing capabilities.

"Our on-demand engineering platform has supported over 50,000 customers in their 3D design and product development initiatives," says CADmore Founder & CEO, John Carrington. "We are thrilled to partner with Endeavor 3D to support their manufacturing customers while providing our clients with even more resources to enhance their time-to-market or bypass tooling with on-demand production parts."

Endeavor 3D is equipped with the most sophisticated additive manufacturing and quality control technologies available today. As an HP Digital Manufacturing Network partner, Endeavor 3D has undergone a rigorous accreditation process and has been approved as a series production partner for both metal and polymer 3D printing services. Together, Endeavor 3D and CADmore will work together to push forward new advancements in the additive design and manufacturing industry.

ISO 9001: 2015 Certified

ITAR Registered

CAGE Code: 9C1Z8

About Endeavor 3D

Endeavor 3D is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions and is one of the largest 3D printing contract manufacturing partners in the southeast United States. Endeavor 3D specializes in engineering, production, post-processing, and quality control of critical parts and assemblies in the medical device, orthotics, prosthetics, consumer product, aerospace, drone, transportation, and automotive markets. Endeavor 3D combines decades of manufacturing expertise with a cutting-edge 65,000-square-foot facility in Metro Atlanta, GA, to serve as a leading manufacturing partner across sectors. Endeavor 3D is ITAR registered, ISO 9001-2015 certified, and is an HP Digital Manufacturing Network Partner, certified for best-in-class quality, volume production at scale, and robust quality management. Learn more about Endeavor 3D by visiting www.Endeavor3D.com.

About CADmore

Founded in 2023 as a spinoff of the ZVerse On-Demand design business, CADmore is based in Columbia, South Carolina, with team members around the world. Specializing in delivering outstanding customer experiences and exceptional 3D design solutions, CADmore has completed tens of thousands of projects for clients ranging from solo entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 companies. The company's capabilities include 3D design of both mesh and solid models, scanning, and 3D printing. Through strategic partnerships with leading service bureaus, CADmore ensures that customers have the necessary resources to transition from idea to manufacturing seamlessly. Committed to revolutionizing digital manufacturing, CADmore supports industries such as aerospace, agriculture, appliances, and automotive by providing unparalleled 3D design solutions tailored to specific needs. Learn more about CADmore by visiting www.CADmore.com.

