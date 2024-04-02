Endeavor 3D names Janet Dickinson, as chief operating officer

ATLANTA, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor 3D is pleased to announce that Janet Dickinson will become chief operations officer, effective immediately. Dickinson will be responsible for managing Endeavor 3D's rapidly growing advanced polymer and metal additive manufacturing and quality control operations. Previously responsible for commercial strategy at Endeavor 3D, Dickinson now oversees a larger portion of technology integration and continuous improvement with support from Founder and Chief Executive Officer Phil Arnold.

"Janet has systematically scaled our go-to-market and commercial strategy with efficiency and poise," Phil said. "We have the utmost confidence that her expanded responsibility to enhance our operational excellence is the perfect opportunity for Endeavor 3D to continue our upward trajectory and shared success with clients and partners."

Dickinson brings over thirty years of high-mix, high-volume manufacturing experience to the additive manufacturing industry that is striving to penetrate further into industrial applications. Prior to Endeavor 3D, Dickinson served as operational manager with Phil at his international construction products company, overseeing manufacturing, supply chain, IT, accounting, HR, safety and compliance. As a proven leader, Janet's foundation for excellence starts and ends with a customer-centric, people-first approach. Dickinson's blend of operational experience and IT systems knowledge supports the company's digital manufacturing initiatives to increase efficiency, innovate faster, reduce costs and continuously improve customer satisfaction.

"Endeavor 3D is a fast-growing business, which is dependent on the dedicated hard-working individuals who make this place special," said Dickinson. "My responsibility is to increase operational efficiency by optimizing our internal processes and systems so that we can support our current and future customers. We have the tools and talent to achieve our goals, so I'm thrilled for this new responsibility."

Endeavor 3D, a contract additive manufacturer, is located 30 minutes west of Atlanta in Douglasville, GA and continues to be a growing community member. Learn about our upcoming events by visiting www.endeavor3d.com.

About Endeavor 3D:

Endeavor 3D is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions and is one of the largest 3D printing contract manufacturing partners in the southeast United States. Endeavor 3D specializes in product design, production, post-processing, and quality control of critical parts and assemblies in the medical device, consumer product, aerospace, and transportation markets. Endeavor 3D combines decades of manufacturing expertise with a cutting-edge 65,000-square-foot facility in Metro Atlanta, GA, to serve as a leading manufacturing partner across sectors. Endeavor 3D is ISO 9001-2015 certified and is an HP Digital Manufacturing Network Partner, certified for best-in-class quality, volume production at scale, and robust quality management.

