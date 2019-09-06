Endeavor Audio & Broad + Water Studios Introduce "EPSTEIN: DEVIL IN THE DARKNESS" Podcast Series

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Audio and Broad + Water Studios today announced the launch of a 12-part audio docuseries that details the scores of harrowing accusations of sexual abuse against New York billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and delves deeper into the mysterious circumstances around his suicide on August 10. Listen to the teaser here.

This ground-breaking series — being done in real-time as its team of investigators uncovers the latest details surrounding Epstein's trail of crimes and coverups — features bombshell exclusive interviews with the secret members of Epstein's inner circle. For the first time ever, listeners will hear from Epstein's longtime chauffeur about what he saw behind closed doors. The mysterious woman who says she helped recruit Epstein's stable of young massage therapists at his New Mexico compound breaks her silence. And, Epstein's jail mate and witness to his first suicide attempt just three weeks before his death reveals what really happened in a world exclusive interview.

EPSTEIN: DEVIL IN THE DARKNESS is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast listening platforms, and is produced by Broad + Water Studios, which recently released "The Killing of Marilyn Monroe" and last year's blockbuster podcast series "Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death Of Natalie Wood."

Executive Producers Dylan Howard and Melissa Cronin have been reporting on the billionaire New York financier since 2014 and were the first to uncover shocking revelations about how he used his connections to the rich and famous to shield his predatory behavior with young girls.

The producers have assembled an all-star team of investigators to uncover new survivors of Epstein, stunning never-before-seen evidence, hidden legal documents, and exclusive interviews with psychologists, attorneys, and journalists about the case that has dominated worldwide headlines since his death in federal custody.

"EPSTEIN: DEVIL IN THE DARKNESS" is Executive Produced by Dylan Howard and Melissa Cronin. Co-executive producers also include Rob Dixter, Tom Freestone, James Robertson and Andy Tillett.

The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Audio Senior Vice President Moses Soyoola, and Howard, the Senior Vice President and Executive Producer of Broad + Water Studios.

About Endeavor Audio

Endeavor Audio is an audio-first studio and podcast network with a mission to make podcasting part of people's everyday lives. As a division of Endeavor, Endeavor Audio has unparalleled access to the world's most innovative creators, enabling us to develop unique listening experiences across a wide range of interests and demographics. Endeavor Audio is a full-service operation, offering content development, financing, production, distribution, marketing, and monetization.

About Broad + Water Studios LLC

Broad + Water Studios, a subsidiary of American Media, LLC, produces documentary feature video and audio for distribution across multiple platforms. Dylan Howard, senior vice president oversees the strategy for Broad + Water Studios; Rob Dixter, vice president, and Tom Freestone, head of production, work day-to-day overseeing projects. Recent acclaimed Broad + Water Productions include Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood; Robin Williams: When The Laughter Stops; Luke Perry: In His Own Words; ID Murder Mystery; Us Weekly's in My Kitchen; National Enquirer Investigates; Kitty Kelly Files; Bill Cosby: An American Scandal; and Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason?.

