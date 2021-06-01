Endeavor Business Media Announces Launch of Smart Buildings Technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media is excited to announce the launch of Smart Buildings Technology, a new brand dedicated to serving the ecosystem that brings integrated intelligence to new construction and existing commercial buildings. Comprising a digital magazine [launching June 21, 2021], website, newsletters, and online conference, [Smart Connect, November 17, 2021], Smart Buildings Technology covers the latest developments in communications systems, energy efficiency, IT/OT integration, intelligent building systems, occupant health and safety, and more.

"Smart Buildings Technology is where senior managers will look first to understand what smart buildings can accomplish, how best to create and manage them, how to effectively integrate smart building systems, and much more," said Patrick McLaughlin, Chief Editor of Smart Buildings Technology. "Creating smart buildings is always a work in progress and requires organizations to ensure the right experts are involved from the outset. Our focus is on how disparate systems work together effectively across technologies, building systems, internal organizations, and professional trades serving the smart building. Smart buildings Technology is dedicated to serving this complete professional ecosystem," McLaughlin added.