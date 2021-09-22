Endeavor Business Media Hires Geert De Lombaerde as New Editor-At-Large

"I had the privilege of working with Geert for nearly a decade when he was editor of the NashvillePost and know him to be an excellent business journalist. We created this role at Endeavor with Geert in mind. In his new role, Geert will be able to share his reporting and analysis with a large audience of business decision makers across the country and around the globe," says Chris Ferrell, CEO of Endeavor Business Media.

A native of Belgium, Geert brings more than two decades of business journalism experience. With a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri, Geert began his reporting career at the Business Courier in Cincinnati and later was managing editor and editor of the Nashville Business Journal. Most recently, he oversaw the online and print products of the Nashville Post and reported primarily on Middle Tennessee's finance sector as well as many of its publicly traded companies.

Geert will report to Endeavor's Vice President of Content Travis Hessman. Hessman says "Geert De Lombaerde's addition to the editorial staff at Endeavor Business Media marks an important new phase in our growth. With his impressive skills and experience, Geert will add a whole new dimension to the content delivered across Endeavor Business Media--allowing us to serve our readers the deep financial insights and analyses they need to better anticipate changes in their markets, prepare for the future, and create powerful, effective business strategies."

