NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media unveils Marketing Solutions Website that will serve as an educational hub and inspirational resource for business marketers who need solutions and guidance for engaging professionals from key market sectors and accelerating growth in the digital landscape. [Marketing Solutions Website]

With the ever-evolving nature of the B2B marketing industry, the need for creative, data-driven strategies has become more vital than ever. Endeavor has responded to this demand by investing in 1st party data, technology and building our SME network in niche and technical industries. Marketing professionals and their respective organizations will benefit from this new website that offers valuable insights, expert perspectives, and illustrations of successful marketing strategies that emphasize content development, amplification, lead generation, video and podcasting, data-driven marketing journeys, as well as research encompassing comprehensive analysis and insights throughout the entire marketing process, from planning to execution.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new website, marketingsolutions.endeavorb2b.com, as a resource for marketers driving business growth through innovative marketing strategies. We aim to empower businesses by providing them with the tools, resources, and expertise they need to excel in today's digital and data landscape," said Jacquie Niemiec, Chief Digital Officer.

Launching the Marketing Solutions Website marks a significant milestone for Endeavor B2B as the company continues redefining the possibilities of B2B marketing. By leveraging the power of cutting-edge technology, data-driven insights, and unparalleled expertise, Endeavor B2B is poised to revolutionize the way businesses approach marketing in the digital age.

Endeavor Marketing Solutions harnesses the power of Endeavor's full capabilities, including Endeavor Business Intelligence, Endeavor's Data-Driven Business, and the over 90 media brands and 40 conferences that power a database of 12.4 million contacts in key sectors, including Aviation, Buildings & Construction, City Services, Commercial Vehicles, Dental, Design & Engineering, Digital Infrastructure, Energy, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Lighting, Manufacturing, Processing, Security, Vending, Vehicle Repair, and Water.

