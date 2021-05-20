Endeavor Consulting Group Receives 2021 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the New Partner of the Year (Midmarket) Category

WAYNE, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Consulting Group today announced that it received a 2021 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the New Partner of the Year (midmarket) category, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 28 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and performance indicators.

"Our partners are key to turning the Intelligent Enterprise into reality," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "Despite challenging times, our ecosystem has once again demonstrated its innovation power, dedication and excellence in helping our customers unlock new ways of running their business. Together, we continue to deliver quality solutions, services, and experiences, allowing our customers to thrive and succeed with SAP solutions."

"For Endeavor it's a great honor to receive this SAP 2021 Pinnacle Award," said Chris Chambers, Managing Partner of Endeavor Consulting Group. "SAP has recognized Endeavor's commitment to customer-focused excellence, cutting-edge life science expertise, and state-of-the-art technological solutions."

Endeavor has worked in partnership with SAP on implementing compliant, cloud-based ERP solutions to life science midmarket customers who value flexibility of footprint and rapid speed-to-market. Endeavor's Industry 4.0 roadmap development and proprietary software accelerators give mid-market organizations a full ERP deployment in a fraction of the time and expense of traditional ERP timelines.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

About Endeavor Consulting Group

Endeavor Consulting Group is a leader in life science supply chain and SAP consulting services. Endeavor has a combined 110 years of experience in all functional areas of a life sciences operations including ERP, GxP Processes/Shop Floor Integration, Digital Industry 4.0 Solutions, supply chain, product launch, commercialization, quality assurance, e-commerce, packaging, tech transfer, regulatory, PMO, strategy, rapid response, external manufacturing, and more. For more information, please visit: www.endeavorcg.com.

