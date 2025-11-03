Endeavor Health Acquires Diamond Headache Clinic

Acquisition strengthens Endeavor's leadership in neurosciences, expands access to nationally recognized headache and migraine care

EVANSTON, Ill., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Health℠ today announced that it has acquired Diamond Headache Clinic to form the Endeavor Health Diamond Headache & Migraine Center. Diamond is a practice with more than 40 years of experience providing cutting-edge headache and migraine treatment to patients in Chicago, the Midwest and throughout the U.S.

The acquisition advances Endeavor Health's strategic commitment to expanding its nationally ranked Neurosciences Institute¹, strengthens its capabilities in highly specialized care and positions it to deliver even more coordinated, innovative and accessible care to patients across the region and beyond.

"Endeavor Health is proud to welcome Diamond Headache Clinic, a respected provider of headache and migraine care with a strong reputation regionally and nationally, into our healthcare system," said David Rahija, President, Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital and System Executive, Endeavor Health Neurosciences Institute. "This combination of Diamond's expertise and Endeavor's comprehensive resources reinforces Endeavor's commitment to providing world-class, expert care close to home for our communities."

Diamond uses a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to tailor treatment plans for each patient. A team of physicians and specially trained APPs (advanced practice providers) offer a wide range of options, including acupuncture, biofeedback, Botox®, dietary guidance, infusions, injectable medications, massage therapy, nerve blocks, oral medications, physical therapy and psychological intervention.

Diamond is also known as a leading research center with a history of pivotal studies that led to approval of many of the currently available treatments. Through its research department, Diamond continues to develop innovative therapies and approaches to the management of headaches and migraines.

Diamond Headache was founded in 1974 by Dr. Seymour Diamond, who said he was able to count on one hand the number of physicians throughout the U.S. who were focused on doing "headache work." Dr. Diamond made it his mission to bring awareness across the world that headaches are a legitimate disease.

"My dad respected and cared for a population of patients no one understood. He believed migraine was a disease and had great empathy and compassion. He was a great clinician and advocate for the headache patient," said Merle Diamond, MD. "I'm very excited about our partnership with Endeavor Health and the opportunity to continue my dad's legacy and advance the quality of care for our patients."

The Endeavor Health Diamond Headache & Migraine Center has physician offices at 1460 N. Halsted St., Suite 501 in Chicago and 2150 Pfingsten Rd., Suite 2260 on the campus of Endeavor Health Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview. Patients requiring inpatient care will be seen by the expert team in newly renovated space at Northwest Community Hospital (NCH) in Arlington Heights. The state-of-the-art unit was designed specifically for Diamond Headache's dedicated inpatient headache program, one of only three in the U.S. and five in the world.

The addition of Diamond to Endeavor Health is the latest development in the expansion of Endeavor Health's neurosciences services at NCH, including a dedicated Neuro Intensive Care Unit, stroke follow-up clinic, epilepsy monitoring unit and expanded sleep lab.

For more information, visit www.endeavorhealth.org/headache or call 800-HEADACHE (800-432-3224).

1 U.S. News & World Report's 2025-26 Best Hospitals Rankings and Ratings: Endeavor Health℠ NorthShore Hospitals, which includes Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park and Skokie Hospitals, ranked #49 in the U.S. in Neurology & Neurosurgery.

About Endeavor Health

Endeavor Health℠ is a Chicagoland-based integrated health system driven by our mission to help everyone in our communities be their best. As Illinois' third-largest health system and third-largest medical group, we proudly serve an area of more than 4.1 million residents across seven northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 28,300 team members, including more than 1,900 employed physicians, are the heart of our organization, delivering seamless access to personalized, pioneering, world-class patient care across more than 300 ambulatory locations and nine hospitals, including eight Magnet-recognized acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights), Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health Hospital (Naperville). For more information, visit www.endeavorhealth.org.

