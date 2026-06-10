ENDEAVOR HEALTH NURSES TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE AMID FIGHT TO BECOME TEAMSTERS

Chicago Health Care Workers Demand Employer Stop Union Busting

CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurses at Endeavor Health will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, to demand their employer respect their legal right to organize and stop their union-busting tactics. The group is fighting to organize with Teamsters Local 743 to have a voice in the decisions affecting their workplace, including the safety of patients and staff.

Last month, Endeavor Health unlawfully terminated two nurses at Evanston Hospital due to their union activity. Hospital management has also engaged in surveillance, coercion, and interrogation tactics to discourage nurses from joining or supporting the union.

The Teamsters are calling on management to reinstate the two fired nurses and stop interfering with their workers' legal right to unionize.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 10

10 a.m. CT



WHO: Teamsters Local 743 members and leaders



WHERE: Endeavor Health Corporate Center

1301 Central Street

Evanston, IL 60201

Media Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 743