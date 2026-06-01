Endeavor Health researchers develop more comprehensive genetic screening for heart disease risk

Test only clinically available at Endeavor Health; Results of study published in April's Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine journal

EVANSTON, Ill., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Health researchers have developed a new, more comprehensive test that can give a clearer picture of patients' genetic risk for coronary artery disease, better known as heart disease.

The researchers' results, from biobank data of 450,000 tested individuals, are published in Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine. The new test, called GenProb-CAD test, is only available within the Endeavor Health system. To date, it is one of the first examples of an integrated genomic risk model being translated directly into routine patient care.

Most current tests do one of two things: monogenic tests look for big, but rare, changes on very specific individual genes, while polygenic risk score tests estimate a patient's overall risk based on small differences across many genes. This new test, called GenProb-CAD, combines those two methods into one – screening not only for monogenic risk, but for polygenic risk of both coronary artery disease and Lipoprotein(a), an inherited risk for high cholesterol.

"Each of these tests – monogenic and polygenic – are incredibly valuable on their own," said Jianfeng Xu, lead author on the paper and Vice President of Translational Research at Endeavor Health. "But when combined, they're even more powerful and can give us a broader view of risk. Think of it like a flashlight vs. a flood light – the flashlight can help you see part of the picture, while a floodlight illuminates the whole landscape."

In the U.S., coronary artery disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women, with nearly 1 million deaths in 2023 alone – that's one death every 34 seconds. About 1 in 20 adults have the disease, but researchers believe the number who go undiagnosed could be higher.

Current genetic tests remain clinically important, Xu said, especially when there's a known family history. However, by combining data, the new test was able to find many more people at high risk compared to monogenic tests alone. Importantly, the people identified by the new test had a similar chance of having heart disease as those found by traditional non-genetic diagnostic methods, such as blood tests and electrocardiograms.

The Endeavor Health study also showed that this approach works even when other risk factors, like cholesterol levels, are taken into account. Because of this, the test could also help doctors find at-risk patients earlier and take steps to prevent heart disease before it starts.

"This new test can help us spot people at high risk for coronary artery disease long before symptoms appear," said Arman Qamar, director of Endeavor Health's Center for Cardiovascular Personalized Medicine and a senior author on the study. "It's like having an early warning system that gives us a real chance to prevent a heart attack rather than just treating one after it happens. Waiting until it happens might be too late."

Since 2014, Endeavor Health has been at the forefront of genetic testing with Advanced Primary Care – one of the nation's largest clinical genomics programs integrated into primary care. To date, more than 80,000 patients have participated in the program to identify genetic risk factors for common disorders, resulting in early diagnosis, prevention strategies, and personalized treatment options to ensure optimal health for individual patients and their family members.

For more information and to determine eligibility for PRS testing, call 847-570-GENE. PRS testing is not currently covered by insurance companies. To learn more about the clinical study, please call 847-503-6402.

About Endeavor Health

Endeavor Health℠ is a Chicagoland-based integrated health system driven by our mission to help everyone in our communities be their best. As Illinois' third-largest health system, we proudly serve an area of more than 4.2 million residents across seven northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 28,800 team members, including more than 2,300 employed physicians, are the heart of our organization, delivering seamless access to personalized, pioneering, world-class patient care across 300 sites of care and nine hospitals, including eight Magnet-recognized acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights), Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health Hospital (Naperville). For more information, visit www.endeavorhealth.org.

Contact: Baylee Pulliam

(859) 619-4087

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SOURCE Endeavor Health