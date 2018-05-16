Endeavor Robotics Names David Adams as Chief Financial Officer

"With more than 20 years' experience in operational finance, strategy and M&A, David brings a wealth of knowledge from the defense and aerospace industry," said Bielat. "This is a time of strong growth and business momentum at Endeavor, and the right moment to add another seasoned financial leader to our team. We welcome David and look forward to his many contributions as we move forward."

Since late 2017, Endeavor has won a major US Army robotics 'program of record' worth up to $158 million, been named a finalist for another Army contract worth upwards of $400 million, and received multiple orders from the US military, foreign governments and other customers to deliver robots for myriad missions. The company also is building out its Chelmsford facility by 10,000 sq. ft. to add manufacturing space it needs for increased demand.

Before joining Endeavor, Adams served as CFO at Tribalco LLC and as CFO of QinetiQ North America's Services & Solutions Group, where he supported M&A activity that led to a successful sale of that business. Previously, Adams was VP of finance at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), and VP of finance and treasurer at TechnologyNet. He began his career with Price Waterhouse. Adams is a CPA and earned a bachelor's degree from Clark University and an MBA from State University of New York-Buffalo.

About Endeavor Robotics

Based in Chelmsford, Mass., Endeavor Robotics is the world's largest provider of tactical unmanned ground vehicles, delivering more than 6,500 robots to customers in over 40 countries. We design and build the most trusted, rugged, easiest-to-operate robots used to safeguard life and property around the world, whatever the mission. Every day, our products operate in areas of conflict, assist law enforcement agencies, and respond to natural disasters to help save lives. Endeavor Robotics is 100% U.S.-based. Visit us at EndeavorRobotics.com, or view jobs and more on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Joe Ailinger, Jr.

+1-978-769-9339

jailinger@EndeavorRobotics.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endeavor-robotics-names-david-adams-as-chief-financial-officer-300649460.html

SOURCE Endeavor Robotics

Related Links

http://www.endeavorrobotics.com

