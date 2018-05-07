Endeavor Robotics to Provide its FirstLook® 'Throwable' Robots to U.S. Marine Corps under New $10 Million Contract

"FirstLook is a small robot with a big technology punch," said Endeavor Robotics President Tom Frost. "It gives the Marine Corps an advanced, multi-mission robot that's rugged, easy to carry, and offers greater communications range through superior networked radios."

More than 1,000 FirstLook robots have been fielded worldwide to military, law enforcement and industrial customers. The five-pound, 'throwable' FirstLook can be dropped roughly 20 feet onto concrete without sustaining damage. It's often used to clear buildings, detect IEDs, and a top choice for confined spaces like caves, tunnels and crawl spaces. Day/night cameras and two-way audio allow the FirstLook to act as 'eyes and ears,' giving operators greater stand-off distance from potential threats. FirstLook also can climb over seven-inch obstacles and automatically rights itself when flipped over.

"We're proud the Marines have chosen Endeavor's FirstLook to complement the midsize SUGVs already on order. Whatever their mission or choice of robot, these two technology solutions help the Corps keep Marines out of harm's way while accomplishing their combat duties," Frost added.

FirstLooks delivered to the Marines will come equipped with Endeavor Robotics' uPoint® Multi-Robot Control System. uPoint's interoperable technology, featuring a common tablet-based controller the Marines also use for the SUGV, sharply lowers operator training time.

About Endeavor Robotics

Based in Chelmsford, Mass., Endeavor Robotics is the world's largest supplier of tactical unmanned ground vehicles, delivering more than 6,500 robots to customers in over 40 countries. We design and build the most trusted, rugged, easiest-to-operate robots used to safeguard life and property around the world, whatever the mission. Every day, our products operate in areas of conflict, assist law enforcement agencies, and respond to natural disasters to help save lives. Endeavor Robotics is 100% U.S.-based. Visit us at EndeavorRobotics.com, or view jobs and more on LinkedIn.

